The Ukrainian government on Monday announced that it will provide an additional monthly remuneration amounting to UAH 100,000 hryvnias (Rs 2,56,391) to the servicemen involved in the intense battle against the invading Russian forces. The decision was endorsed by the cabinet of ministers of Ukraine, and President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy has signed the presidential decrees to approve the increment in the payment, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry on Monday said in a release. Meanwhile, the Ukraine Cabinet has allowed during martial law to register marriages with servicemen without their personal presence.

Additional remuneration for servicemembers ensuring national security, defence measures

According to a press announcement, the Ukraine soldiers who are directly involved in hostilities against the Russian forces or are implementing national security and defence measures, and repulse and deter armed aggression directly in the combat areas will be entitled to the additional pay. Soldiers, who are undertaking the defensive measures, will now receive the amount of UAH 100,000 per month, “proportionally with the time of participation in such actions and activities,” Ukraine’s ministry of defense announced. It went on to inform that the families of the Ukrainian servicemen who died in war are being paid a one-time cash benefit that amounts to 15 million Ukrainian hryvnia or (Rs 3,84,46,300) which is distributed in equal shares to all recipients.

Meanwhile, as the war with Russia ensues, Ukraine’s servicemen of the Armed Forces operating under martial law, the Security Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the State Security Department, the State Special Communications and Information Protection Service, the State Special Transport Service, rank and file and senior staff of the State Emergency Service and police officers, will also be paid an additional payment of 30,000 UAH per month, the Ministry of Defence Ukraine further stated in a Facebook post.

“I want to repeat the words of the President,” Oleksiy Reznikov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine said in a Facebook post. “This is not done to say "thank you". This is done so that our defenders know that the country is grateful to them.” Reznikov continued, that it is the responsibility of the state of Ukraine to pay decently to the soldiers during such challenging times. “We continue to do everything to strengthen our defence capabilities at the international level! Thank you for your support to all partner countries! Glory to Ukraine!” he said.