Ukraine Announces To Halt Key Russian Gas Transit Point To Europe As War Escalates

As the war in Eastern Europe entered its 76th day with no signs of cessation in sight, Ukraine has announced that it will halt the flow of gas at a transit point that claims to supply over a third of the fuel ferried from Russia to Europe, via the war-torn nation. According to The Guardian report, even amidst Russia's aggression on Ukraine, the aforementioned point has been a vital transit route for Russian gas to Europe. Furthermore, in a statement, GTSOU, Ukraine's state-owned natural gas pipeline operator and provider, claimed it was unable to function at the Novopskov gas compressor station because of "the interference of the occupying forces in technical processes," Radio Free Europe reported.

The suspension of gas will come into force on May 11 and will impede gas shipments via the Sokhranivka route. However, it is pertinent to note that the Russian troops, as well as separatist rebels, have taken the Novopskov compressor station in the Luhansk area of eastern Ukraine since the Russian incursion began.

In addition to this, the head of the state energy company Naftogaz, Yuriy Vitrenko stated that gas shipments to Europe through Ukraine might drop by a third unless Russia shifts to an alternative route, Radio Free Europe reported. Furthermore, GTSOU asserted that the disrupted gas supply might be diverted elsewhere, to the Sudzha connecting point in Ukraine-controlled territory.

However, Gazprom, which supplies the gas sent through the pipelines, stated that this would be "technologically impossible," The Guardian reported.

Ukraine asserts Russia won't be able to dominate European oil & gas markets for long

Meanwhile, as European nations seek to reduce their dependency on Russian gas and oil imports, Ukraine has claimed that Russia will not be able to maintain control of the European oil and gas markets for long. Apart from war, Mykhailo Podolyak, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's counsellor, declared on Tuesday that oil and gas are the only items Moscow sends to Europe, but that it would not have dominance in European markets for long since Europe will not come back to Russia once it shifts to another supplier.

Taking to Twitter, Podolyak stated, “Oil and gas are the only things Moscow exports (apart from the war). When Europe switches to another supplier, it will not return to it (regardless of whether the war ends).”

Meanwhile, in the sixth round of penalties, the European Union proposed an embargo on Russian oil. However, not all EU nations are content with the suggestion as countries such as Hungary and Slovakia have said that penalties against Russian fossil fuels would not be supported because they are strongly dependent on them.

