Ukraine has submitted an initiative to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to discuss the Russian State Duma’s appeal for Putin to recognise the Donetsk people’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) on 17 February, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba on Wednesday, adding that the resolution “undermines Minsk agreements and the peace process.” Kuleba’s remarks came after Russian federal lawmakers on Tuesday approved a draft resolution that calls on Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognise the two self-declared republics in Donbas as independent states.

We have officially addressed the UNSC with an initiative to discuss Russian State Duma’s appeal to recognize the so-called ‘LDNR’, which undermines Minsk agreements and the peace process. We requested UNSC to consider the issue at the February 17th meeting on Minsk agreements. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 16, 2022

According to Sputnik, amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv standoff, the resolution received extremely wide support in the Russian State Duma. However, Putin appeared to be cool to the idea. The Russian President told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that he would do everything he could to solve the problems of the Donets River basin. Putin also noted that the potential for success in the Mink agreements was not yet exhausted.

On Tuesday, Putin even baselessly claimed that “genocide” is occurring in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting a war with the Ukrainian troops since 2014. During a joint press conference alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin said, “In our view what is now happening in Donbas is genocide." Russian President’s remarks on Tuesday came after in December, he said that the conflict in Donbas “looks like genocide”.

The media report had stated that the Russian President placed the blame on Donbas’ irresolution mainly on Ukraine accusing Kyiv of refusing to implement the Minsk peace agreements which were signed between Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). It is pertinent to note that Donbas is home to a sizable minority of ethnic Russians and is considered a heavily industrial region due to rich coal fields.

Putin’s remarks on Donbas

According to BBC, before his ‘genocide’ remark on Tuesday, Putin has previously made several similar remarks regarding Donbas over the issues of discrimination against Russian speakers beyond its borders, including many living in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. In December 2021, the Kremlin leader had said that ‘Russophobia’ was the first step towards genocide even though his remarks are often dismissed as propaganda.

Putin’s remarks came in the backdrop of intensified crisis between Moscow and Kyiv. The United States and its allies have been pushing the ‘threat’ of a Russian invasion into Ukraine considering the amassing of troops by Moscow outside the border of its neighbouring country. Most recently, the Russian defence ministry had said that it had pulled back some of its troops from the Ukrainian border. But, US President Joe Biden later said that Russian troops are still in a “threatening position”.

(Image: AP)