Ukraine Armed Forces Make Attempt To Attack Positions In LPR; Suffer Losses

The official spokesperson of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Ivan Filiponenko stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the position of the LPR's militia. As per the reports of TASS, he stated that the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade attempted to attack the position of the people's militia in the region of the settlement of Pionerskoye with the crossing of the Seversky Donets River at around 5 am on February 20. Filiponenko further said that five residential buildings were destroyed, and civilians were killed, as a result of the Ukrainian military forces' illegal activities.

In the meanwhile, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) suggests that the Ukrainian military forces violated the ceasefire 49 times in the last 24 hours within the territory of the LPR. The mission stated in a Telegram message that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were found to have violated the ceasefire 49 times as of February 19, 2022, and that heavier weapons were employed in the region.

Deteriorating situation in Eastern Ukraine

On the morning of February 17, the situation on the contact line in eastern Ukraine deteriorated. In recent months, the People's Republics of Lugansk and Donetsk have been subjected to some of the most intense shelling by Kyiv forces. The leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR and DPR), Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin announced the evacuation of the Republics' residents to Russia on Friday, citing escalating hostilities as a reason. On Saturday, both the Republics declared all-out mobilisation.

As of Saturday, almost 25,000 individuals from Lugansk People's Republic and 6,600 people from Donetsk People's Republic, including about 2,500 children, had crossed the Russian border, according to Fars News. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Kyiv needs to talk to the Donbas Republics and come up with a consensual solution to the conflict.

Plans to evacuate 700,000 people to southeast Russia

Separatists have revealed plans to evacuate 700,000 people to southeast Russia, because of the fears of an impending onslaught by Ukrainian forces, which Kyiv has refuted. Separatist officials claim that the women, children, and the elderly will be the first to flee to Russia, according to Radio Free Europe.

