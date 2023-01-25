Ukraine Army Acknowledges It 'left' Salt Mine City Of Soledar To Russian Forces

In his first-ever official acknowledgement of the loss of territory amid the ongoing war, Ukraine's military spokesperson on Wednesday said that Ukraine's soldiers ceded the salt mine city of Soledar to Russian forces.

"After months of difficult fighting, the Ukrainian armed forces left [Soledar]" to "retreat to prepared positions," Sergui Tcherevaty told Sky News.

'Left Soledar for better strategic positions': Kyiv's military spokesperson

Ukraine's military spokesperson admitted that because of significant losses of troops and equipment, Ukraine's army had to withdraw from the town located in the contentious hotbed of the eastern Donbas region.

In his first official confirmation, he further noted that Russia's troops inflicted massive losses on Ukrainian battalions, forcing them to pull out but that both sides suffered losses. In statements made to Ukraine's state broadcasters, the spokesperson added that Kyiv's military, however, managed to achieve its main objective: "Not allowing the enemy to systematically breakthrough in the Donetsk direction".

"Ukrainian forces left Soledar and took better strategic positions," Cherevatyi was quoted as saying. "Withdrawal of our forces was well-controlled, planned, disciplined, and calm," he further stated.

On January 13, Russian mercenary group PMC Wagner declared victory over the salt mine city of strategic importance near Bakhmut, saying it "took control of the entire territory." Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner paramilitary organization also known as Putin's chef, touted in a Telegram post that Wagner fighters captured the town in Donetsk province and that no Russian armed forces personnel were involved in the fighting.

“The liberation of the town of Soledar was completed in the evening of Jan. 12,” Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman meanwhile noted in a Telegram statement. He added, that the territorial gain was “important for the continuation of offensive operations in the Donetsk region.”

Conflicting claims emerged about the capture of the city hosting 11,000 population before the Russian invasion. Tcherevaty, on Wednesday, admitted the loss, saying that his military's motive was to "wear out the enemy." He noted that the reports about Russian forces trying to enter Bakhmut after Soledar's control "do not correspond to reality," adding that "fighting continues". "The situation is difficult, but under control," he said.