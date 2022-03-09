As the tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate as Moscow's invasion of Kyiv entered its 14th day, a new video has surfaced on the internet which shows the Ukrainian military band playing the Don't Worry Be Happy song on the streets.

The Ukrainian military band players played the tune as they protect their country in Odessa.

The video has been posted by a user who goes by the name @Dan_Acher on Twitter. The clip was shared alongside the caption, "Ukrainian military band plays ‘Don’t worry be happy’ in anticipation of Russian offensive in Odessa. Bravery."

In the video, the Ukrainian military band players can be seen playing Bobby McFerrin's Don't Worry Be Happy song. The video shows the Ukrainian military band members playing the song in front of Ballet and Opera theatre. As the band members play the song, the Ukrainian flags can be seen waving in the background. The video of Ukraine's military comes as the soldiers continue to fight Russia's military aggression.

Ukrainian military band plays ‘Don’t worry be happy’ in anticipation of Russian offensive in Odessa. Bravery.#odessa #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/rte279yH4J — Dan Acher (@Dan_Acher) March 9, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War

As the Russian offensive entered its 14th day, the combat operations continue between Ukraine and Russia in the Polisky and Volyn operational districts, as well as along the areas of the state border of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Defence Ministry. The Ukrainian Defence ministry added that the combat operations are ongoing in Nizhyn, Ivanytsia, Trostyanets. The Ukrainian forces continue to retaliate to Russia's attack in Kyiv and they firmly hold the boundaries. The Defence Ministry claimed that Russian troops have temporarily captured the settlements of Chernihiv region and added that they were hiding military equipments in residential buildings.

Furthermore, it stated that the Russian troops in civilian clothes in Kherson region were heading towards Mykolaiv. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that the Russian side has lost more than 12,000 troops. According to Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Russia has lost 317 tanks, 1070 combat armoured vehicles, 120 units of artillery systems and 49 aircraft. The Russian armed forces have lost 81 helicopters, 482 vehicles, 60 fuel tanks, 7 unmanned aerial vehicles operational-tactical level. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry informed that Ukrainian troops continue to beat Russian soldiers in Chernihiv.

Image: Twitter/@Dan_Acher