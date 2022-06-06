Ukraine Army Claims Russia Lost Over 31,000 Soldiers Since Onset Of Military Aggression

As the invading Kremlin army continues to wreck Ukrainian towns and cities, the Armed Forces of the war-ravaged nation have claimed to kill more than 31,250 Russian troops since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war in late February. The Ukrainian Armed Forces further revealed that the Russian army has lost over 1,386 tanks, 3,400 armoured combat vehicles, as well as 690 artillery systems.

According to the Kyiv Independent, apart from this, the attackers have suffered other weaponry losses which include 207 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 96 anti-aircraft warfare, 211 fighter planes, 176 helicopters, 2,395 vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 ships or boats, 551 unmanned aerial vehicles, 53 special units, and 125 cruise missiles between the period February 24 and June 6.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of June 6, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tSzIEi9zjN — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 6, 2022

Furthermore, on Monday, Ukraine has been able to seize control of "half of" Severodonetsk city, the largest in the Donbass area, in a successful effort to push Russian soldiers back. The city has become the newest hotspot between the two sides. This came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a visit to the besieged territory on Sunday, which Moscow has currently claimed to be its "priority" in the war. Ukraine's president spoke with frontline fighters, hailing them as "true heroes."

Russia sets deadline to capture Ukraine's Severodonetsk city

In addition to this, Serhiy Haidai, the regional administration chief of Luhansk Oblast, alleged that Russian forces had set a deadline of June 10 to capture Ukraine's Severodonetsk city. He went on to say that the Ukrainian troops had retaken half of the city and detained at least eight occupants. His remarks came as both nations' armies engaged in a ferocious struggle in Ukraine's eastern territories.

"Severodonetsk is conditionally divided in half, Russian forces are putting out every effort to finish their mission in the region", Haidai asserted on Telegram. He added, "The Russian troops are making all efforts to complete their task in the region. They did not expect such resistance from Ukraine and kept on spreading lies about capturing the city," as per media reports.

The regional head of Luhansk also charged Russian soldiers with robbing the area, claiming that "they took away everything they had not seen before."

While the Russian army is continuing to target numerous Ukrainian cities, including Donbas and Severodonetsk, the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence said the enemy bombed rail infrastructure in Kyiv on June 5 in its daily intelligence report. It was an effort, according to the report, to sabotage the flow of Western military weapons to frontline Ukrainian battalions.

Heavy fighting continues in the besieged town of Severodonetsk, as Russian forces continue to press towards Sloviansk in an effort to encircle Ukrainian soldiers, according to the report.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 6 June 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/7sDt8fXMK3



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/BwzT24DRlM — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 6, 2022

(Image: AP)