Amid the Russia-led incessant attacks in Ukraine and fierce resistance put forth by Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces, reports have emerged suggesting that Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Andriy Paliy is killed in military offensives in Kherson. The First Captain rank officer's death adds to the series of significant personnel of the Kremlin forces slain in the war-ravaged eastern European country since February 24. Experts have noted that Vladimir Putin's occupation plan is going as downhill as Russia's plans to invade Ukraine.

It was informed that the Russian Commander was killed by Ukrainian forces after a post, situated in an airfield, was demolished in the port city in southern Ukraine.

Earlier on March 18, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security, in a Telegram post, stated that Russian Colonel Sergei Sukharev was killed by Ukrainian forces while fighting in a foreign land in the fourth week of the war. The Wall Street Journal stated that Ukraine has a military intelligence team dedicated to targeting Russia's eminent military servicemen comprising high profile generals, pilots, artillery and commanders.

Railway connection between Ukraine and Belarus disconnected

There is no longer a railway connection between Ukraine and Belarus, Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of Ukrainian Railways said. Earlier on Saturday, he revealed that the rail lines between both the countries were severed by Belarusian workers at his request. An operational rail network between Ukraine and Belarus is pivotal for Russia, which has been utilising the lines to supply reinforcements and equipment to its troops in Ukrainian territory. It is pertinent to note that while Belarus has not officially admitted to supporting Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, instances such as Russian planes taking off from the territory and President Lukashenko’s ties with Putin, testify the alliance.

Russia-Ukraine war: Day 25

On the pretext of carrying out a 'special military operation' in Ukraine and the autonomous region of Donetsk, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an offensive. While reports of heavy shelling and explosions have jolted key cities of Ukraine, the Kremlin has continued to brush Putin's violent vision under the carpet.

Despite aiming missiles at residential complexes, hospitals, civilian set-ups and heavy casualties across Kyiv, the Kremlin has reiterated that Moscow's primary objective was to put Ukrainian military infrastructure 'out of operation'.

On March 19, the Pentagon stated that though it stands in absolute support of Ukraine's resistance to Putin's 'unprovoked' war, it is compelled to refrain from engaging in hostilities in Ukraine, nor will it establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. In notable reasoning, Austin said that if the United States engaged in combat, it would be required to take down Russian forces, which would mean two nuclear-powered nations are at war. He implied that such a scenario is not 'good for the region'.

Also, the United Nations has revealed that more than 3.25 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, with nearly two million residents crossing the border into Poland.