Ukraine Army Responds To 'there Is War In Donbas' Claims Propelled By Russian DPR

Ukrainian military on Monday has responded to Russian-backed DPR's declaration of ‘war’ in the contentious Donbas region, saying that Ukrainian soldiers remain in their positions and haven't advanced an inch. Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) People’s Militia had declared in a statement on telegram saying that there is a war in Donbas, and the situation is “extremely critical.”

DPR Emergency Ministry claimed that more than 21,000 citizens, 50 social venues, and hospitals in Dokuchaevsk and Olenevka have no access to water, and the Ukrainian combat troops have been attempting to cross the Russian border in order to invade the territory. A spokesperson for the militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Eduard Basurin, claimed that Ukrainian forces have begun implementing their Donbas invasion plan.

Ukraine soldiers 'remain in previously occupied positions, strictly abide by Minsk Agreements'

Ukraine’s defence ministry on Monday in a statement on Facebook asserted that Russian-backed separatists continue to hurl 'war propaganda', as they have launched an ‘information warfare’ in order to blame the Kyiv’s Armed Forces of the offensives. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is accusing Ukrainian soldiers of the Bucimto border guard post shelling in the Rostov region. “This is out of line with reality,” said Ukraine Defense Ministry in the update.

The Bucimto check post is located 150 meters Russian and Ukrainian border. “Russian media is reporting about the deterioration of the situation near the Ukrainian-Russian border. It is officially reporting that units of Ukraine’s armed forces are in their combat positions, do not comply with the Minsk agreements, but in actuality, Ukrainian soldiers did not carry out any offensive actions on the border areas,” said Ukraine’s defence ministry.

Russia falsely accuses the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and is further escalating the tense situation,” asserted Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense. “It is unjustly accusing the Ukrainian Army of allegedly shelling a Russian border guard post in the Rostov region. This is simply untrue,” it added.

Ukraine’s defence ministry claims that the building depicted in the footages circulated by the Russian propaganda media outlets “looks a lot more like a small storage shed than a border guard post.” It then continued to explain that Ukraine’s Joint Forces artillery units are withdrawn to the rear positions. Therefore, taking into consideration the technical characteristics of the artillery systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the shelling of the aforementioned shed “is impossible,” asserted Ukraine’s military.

Ukrainian Joint Forces confirm that the Ukrainian soldiers “remain on the previously occupied positions, strictly abide by the Minsk Agreements, and did not carry out any offensive operations”. With Ukrainian Army refraining from any aggressive acts that could possibly trigger a violent response, the Russian occupation forces continue to destroy civilian infrastructure and sporadically shell civilian settlements,” Kyiv’s military informed.