“Our armed forces are well trained and we will retaliate any attempt to harm the sovereignty of our country.” These are the words that are reverberating among the Ukrainians who are bracing themselves up for a feared Russian invasion. As the tensions swell on the Ukrainian border with Russia amassing a massive flock of troops, Denys Antipov, a Ukrainian Airborne veteran informed Republic TV in an exclusive conversation on Tuesday that the country has pulled up its valour to revolt against any attempts by Moscow to disrupt their territorial integrity.

“Ukraine is a friendly nation, we want to live freely and peacefully with our neighbours, but if our sovereignty and territorial integrity are under question, we will resist and retaliate. Our armed forces are well trained and we will get help from our allies as well if needed,” Antipov remarked upon being asked about Kyiv’s strategy to defend the attack.

Is there any scope that war could be averted?

With the world, keeping the hopes high for a peaceful resolution of the ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict, Antipov suggested that Ukrainians have pinned their hopes on their leaders to talk their way out of the conflict to avoid war-like situations. "We believe that our leaders with the help of our allies in Europe and the US will manage to get some outcome that will be acceptable by both sides Ukraine and Russia. If the conflict won't be averted, we will fight against the invaders. We don't make claims on other country's territory, we just want to protect what belongs to us,” the Ukrainian Airborne veteran stated.

West supplied us weapons, unlikely to send troops: Ukrainian Airborne veteran

Even as the European countries and NATO members have pegged their support to Ukraine amid invasion threats from Russia, speculations are rife that the West will not dwell into the action and Kyiv will be left alone to fight its battle on its own. Elucidating further on it Antipov underscored that the West has gone by its words to support Kyiv with advanced defence weaponry and arms, however, he affirmed the dubious possibility that the West will indulge their troops in the war if the situation escalates.

“West has already started supplying us with very important anti-tank weaponry and anti-aircraft weaponry among other defence equipment. I don't think they are ready to support us with their troops, but I think they are ready to help us with their weapons and equipment. This will enhance our defence capability to resist and to give Russia a strong fight. Even as Russia is the biggest military power in the world and has massive armed manpower, we will fight them with our full strength,” he told Republic.

On being asked if the latest weaponry supplied to them will be of any use to them since they haven’t had enough training to operate them, Antipov noted that keeping the desperation of the situation in mind, they have learnt how to operate the advanced defence artillery and firearms in a short time. “Last week there was a major training drill that started in various military units all over the Ukrainian border to train the armed officers how to use the latest weaponry.”

'Situation in Ukraine under government's control'

Describing the situation on the ground in the nation where the threat of a dramatic war is looming above people's heads, the Ukrainian soldier informed, “The situation is totally under the control of the government. We are supported by our allies and there are no food shortages, nor arm supply shortages as of now. Ukrainians have learnt how to treat wounded people, they are learning how to do first aid. Some local individuals have joined territorial defence training groups in case of major invasion comes near their cities. There are all sorts of possibilities, either of peace talks or war. So we are getting trained and we will retaliate against Russia despite its greater numbers. We are ready to fight,” Denys Antipov mentioned.