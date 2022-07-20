Ukraine: Artwork From Azovstal Steelworks Goes Up For Auction To Aid Victims Of War

A painting purchased from the junk shop of Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks has been raking in huge profits as it was put out on the charity to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine. An unidentified South Shields owner had paid $100 for the artwork in St Petersburg in 1994 towards the artwork, however, it has now become a major funding source in the ongoing auction in Mariupol, the erstwhile epicentre of the ravaging conflict in Russia.

Notably, the painting may be the last known landscape of the port city that has now been ravaged by the fierce airstrikes and attacks by invading Russian forces. The work was created by Ukrainian artist Chernyakhovski Georgi Georgievich.

Estimated to fetch £500 at sale in Newcastle

“I found the picture in a junk shop in St Petersburg when I was based there in 1994 and acquired it for about $100 as I thought it was quite dramatic. It’s been on my wall ever since, always with a question mark as to where it was. When I bought it, all they could tell me was that they thought it might be in Ukraine somewhere,” the owner of the painting told Anderson & Garland auctioneers.

As he saw the war unfold on his television and the widespread destruction caused at Mariupol, he realised that the location now in ruins was depicted in the iconic painting hanging on his wall. “Two days ago, I had a visit from John Anderson of Anderson & Garland Auctioneers, a friend of 40 years. I showed him the picture and we decided we would sell it and donate all the proceeds to a suitable Ukrainian charity – With Ukraine," he said.

“For thirty years, I have wondered about the location, that is until two months ago, when Russia invaded Ukraine and started to obliterate the Azovstal steelworks at Mariupol, making headline news here for weeks! Every time I see the picture on my wall, I think of the horror of what the Russians are doing, and it really affects me," he told the auctioneers. The art is expected to fetch an estimated £500 at the sale in Newcastle. “I am delighted, that my 1994 speculative purchase will make a very small but vital contribution to benefit the oppressed Ukrainian people," said the owner of the painting.

Art Expert John Anderson, meanwhile, noted that the painting is perhaps one of the only remaining depictions of the Azovstal steel works in Ukraine, as it stood before. Not only is it remarkably painted, but the work holds great historical significance too, he informed. The painting is being auctioned by Summer Country House & Fine Interiors Auction.