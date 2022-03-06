Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday demanded that Russia must immediately cease-fire again and allow humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians. Kuleba spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and made appeals for Russia to stop the ongoing war that has claimed civilian lives. United Nations Secretary-General Guterres had also earlier emphasized the need to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine. "It is time to establish a ceasefire and return to the passive dialogue and negotiations to save the people in Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war," the UN chief had ordered while addressing the UN General Assembly.

"It is time for restraint, reason and de-escalation. There is no place for actions and statements that would take this dangerous situation over the abyss," Guterres said.

Call with UN Secretary General @antonioguterres. We agree that Russia must immediately cease fire & allow humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians. I urged @UN to step up humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Discussed implementation of UNGA res ‘Russian aggression against Ukraine’. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 5, 2022

'This war is against the interest of all': Ukraine's FM Kuleba to Russia's Putin

As Ukraine urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop "this war is against the interest of all,” foreign minister Kuleba asked United Nations to “step up humanitarian aid for Ukraine” as well as implement UNGA resolution to put end to ‘Russian aggression against Ukraine’. Russia’s military attack on Ukraine has “opened a new and dangerous chapter in world history,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet had said in an urgent debate held this week in Geneva to consider the draft resolution. UN human rights council expressed concerns about civilian shelling in Ukraine “stemming from the Russian aggression,” a week after its self-styled “special military operation” began an all-out assault on Ukrainian cities.

Russian Federation's military attack on Ukraine “opened a new and dangerous chapter in world history,” Bachelet warned.“Military operations are escalating further as we speak, with military strikes on and near large cities, including Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mariupol, and the capital, Kyiv. The town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region has been almost completely destroyed by shelling, and its remaining residents have been hiding in basements,” she added. Of the 227 deaths from Russian shelling – 15 of them are children, Bachelet said. “Most civilian casualties were caused by the use of heavy artillery, multi-launch rocket systems and airstrikes in populated areas, with concerning reports of the use of cluster munitions striking civilian targets,” she continued.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova meanwhile declared that Russia’s “full-scale invasion” had entered another week. In a televised address, Kuleba accused Russia of ceasefire violation as he urged Russian President Putin to stop shooting to allow civilians, including foreign students, to evacuate. A ceasefire began in Mariupol and Volnovakha cities of Ukraine on Saturday in order to set up humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and delivery of food and medicines.

A few hours into the ceasefire announced on Saturday, Ukraine media claimed that evacuation in Mariupol was cancelled due to the Russian side not adhering to the agreement. The process was postponed after the Municipal Council of Mariupol issued a statement saying that Russian forces were violating the ceasefire and continuing their shelling. Meanwhile, the third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is expected to take place on Monday, March 7, Ukrainian media reported quoting an official of the President of Ukraine.

Image: AP/ANI