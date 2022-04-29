Ukraine Asserts No Peace Treaty With Russia, Only Document On Troop Withdrawal Needed

Adviser to the head of the Ukraine President's Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, on Friday reiterated that Kyiv will not sign any ‘treaty of friendship or peace’ with the Russian Federation but wants a legal document on complete troop withdrawal from Ukrainian territory. In an interview with Radio Svoboda, Podoliak said, "The document will prescribe the logic of withdrawal from the war: a ceasefire throughout Ukraine, the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the exchange of prisoners.”

He went on to add that the document must outline the terms that pull Ukraine out of the war. “It is clear that we will no longer have a ‘treaty of friendship and peace’ but we need to fix positions that will be red lines for Russia, that this country has never been able to enter Ukraine,” he said. Ukraine’s adviser to the head of the presidential office further added that the negotiating process between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine has almost stalled and that the progress has been slower. “The negotiation process is slower,” he admitted.

'No reason' for President Putin, Zelenskyy to hold a face-to-face meeting: Podolyak

Podolyakalso further asserted that there was “no reason” for Putin and Zelenskyy to hold a face-to-face meeting until the terms on stopping the war were reached. The Istanbul Communique, according to Podolyak, was proposed to reach a ‘formal solution’ to prevent a recurrence of such a war in Ukraine and proposed a plan to withdraw Russian troops. It also required the “absolutely legally correct” security guarantees for Ukraine, he added. “These arrangements were suggested to ensure that Ukraine no longer stands face to face with Russia, and we got absolutely comprehensive materials about direct war crimes of the Russian Federation in the Kyiv region, not only in Bucha, but in a number of our cities and towns,” the adviser to the head of the Ukraine President's Office stated.

The Ukrainian official also noted that the potential security guarantor countries - the United States, Britain, Turkey, "changed the course of negotiations." He said that while it is understood that Russians want to gain some tactical victories to show that they know how to fight, it was now, more than important to stop the atrocities in Ukraine. "We understand that the Russian Federation, unfortunately, is not yet ready to adequately perceive its new role in the world, it is not the role of a superpower or 'superpower,' it is the role of a regional aggressor who must realize this and reduce their ambitions", Podoliak asserted.