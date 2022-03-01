Amid the rising conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine has sent out a notification via micro-blogging site Twitter, denying any possibilities of disconnections from mobile networks or of being replaced with Russian networks in Ukraine. The notification stated that the Russian army can transmit their signal in the Ukrainian borders to cut off mobile networks from Ukraine mobile providers and replace them with the Russian network; to do this the invaders need a very strong transmitter that can provide signal coverage for several tens of kilometres. But even with the strongest of the signal transmitters, Ukrainian operators cannot be replaced, and even if Ukrainian phones join the Russian network, then their phones will send "roaming" notifications, the Ukraine Ministry of Internal Affairs asserted as officials gave an assurance.

Українські оператори відключили зв’язок окупантам, заблокувавши доступ телефонів з російськими номерами до своїх мережhttps://t.co/UUR21wmDxH pic.twitter.com/h6mgFmNoZi — МВС України (@MVS_UA) March 1, 2022

The notification further said that the only way to cut the Ukrainian network is to disable or destroy the base station, but even with that, no one can forcibly be connected with the Russian network, the Ukraine government stated.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine further said that nobody can be insured from attacks and damages during war time but assured that the government is in close contact with Ukrainian telecom networks, and will ensure that people of Ukraine get mobile networks to use the internet and make calls even during these difficult times. The damaged bases will be restored and those deprived of mobile networks will receive signals in their phones as soon as possible.

The Ukraine government further assured that their army need not worry about their privacy and their phones being heard by Russia. The President Zelenskyy-led country informed that their constant communication with mobile network companies has provided the required stability, and that under any circumstance the mobile networks, calls and other private details are secure. Ukraine government officials further added that due to high-level cryptographic encryption and technical protection of information, the networks will maintain the privacy of the highest means.

The Ukrainian government requested its citizens to have a backup of mobile communication such as landline phone, fibre optic internet connection or even a walkie-talkie so as to stay connected with loved ones, neighbours, friends and family.

Starlink Activated in Ukraine

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday that his company's Starlink satellite broadband service has been activated in Ukraine amid a crisis following Russia's invasion. Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov had pleaded with Musk to provide satellite-based communications to help resist the invasion. Responding to Fedorov, Musk tweeted, "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine," adding that "more terminals are en route."

Image: AP