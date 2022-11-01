Ukraine Asserts It Will Continue Black Sea Grain Deal Despite Russia's Pullout

During his talks with Czechoslovakian Prime Minister Petr Fiala, on Monday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will go on with the export of grains from Black sea ports. Ukraine and Russia provided shipments under a United Nations programme. Russia backed out from its participation in the United Nations programme to transport cargo ships through the war-torn zone in the Black Sea. On Monday, Russia stated that it would "suspend" its participation in the programme. Josep Borrell Fontelles, Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/ Vice-President of the European Commission, tweeted, "Russia’s suspension of its participation in @UN Black Sea Grain Initiative obstructs export of much-needed grain to address the global food crisis. EU urges Russia to reverse its decision & supports UNSG's call for extension of the initiative beyond November".

'Russia is violating agreement': Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy said that he believed that though Russia said that it "suspended" its participation, it must have left the agreement. The Ukrainian President said, "This means that it was Russia that is violating the agreement. Let's hope that our partners will be able to calm down Russia's rhetoric." Russia meanwhile called it "unacceptable" to let a ship pass through the Black Sea corridor as Ukraine used the same to "conduct military operations against the Russian Federation". Zelenskyy pointed out a clause in the document that he signed with Fiala, the Czechoslovakian Prime Minister which said that Ukraine would have to increase cooperation to meet the standards for joining NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation).