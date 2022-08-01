Last Updated:

Ukraine Attempts To Reclaim The South While Combating Russian Troops

Ukraine has employed American-supplied rocket launchers to attack bridges and military facilities in the south, causing Russia to shift forces from the Donbass.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Image: AP
1/10
Image: AP

During the African Lion military exercise in the Grier Labouihi complex in southern Morocco, a launch vehicle fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at its chosen target.

Image: AP
2/10
Image: AP

Russian troops walk through a devastated section of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant in Mariupol, in Donetsk People's Republic territory in eastern Ukraine.

Image: AP
3/10
Image: AP

Ukrainian forces fire at Russian positions from an M777 howitzer supplied by the United States in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk area.

Image: AP
4/10
Image: AP

A group of foreign journalists visits the Alchevsk Metallurgical Complex in eastern Ukraine, which is controlled by the Government of the Luhansk People's Republic.

Image: AP
5/10
Image: AP

During combat training in the high desert at Yakima Training Center, Washington, a launch vehicle fires the Lockheed Martin High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

Image: AP
6/10
Image: AP

Oleg test-flies a drone on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Drones have been widely deployed by Russian and Ukrainian soldiers throughout the conflict.

Image: AP
7/10
Image: AP

A Ukrainian special operations soldier places a DM22 directional anti-tank mine given by Germany on a wooded road in the Donetsk region.

Image: AP
8/10
Image: AP

On a mine-clearing mission along a high voltage wire near Mariupol, on territory controlled by the DPR government in eastern Ukraine, a Russian military robotic vehicle detonates a land mine.

Image: AP
9/10
Image: AP

In this photo given by the Russian Defense Ministry, a Russian Su-25 ground attack jet launches missiles during a mission in Ukraine.

Image: AP
10/10
Image: AP

Russian soldiers fire a 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled heavy mortar from an unidentified site in Ukraine.

