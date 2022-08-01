Ukraine Attempts To Reclaim The South While Combating Russian Troops

Quick links:
During the African Lion military exercise in the Grier Labouihi complex in southern Morocco, a launch vehicle fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at its chosen target.
Russian troops walk through a devastated section of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant in Mariupol, in Donetsk People's Republic territory in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces fire at Russian positions from an M777 howitzer supplied by the United States in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk area.
A group of foreign journalists visits the Alchevsk Metallurgical Complex in eastern Ukraine, which is controlled by the Government of the Luhansk People's Republic.
During combat training in the high desert at Yakima Training Center, Washington, a launch vehicle fires the Lockheed Martin High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).
Oleg test-flies a drone on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Drones have been widely deployed by Russian and Ukrainian soldiers throughout the conflict.
A Ukrainian special operations soldier places a DM22 directional anti-tank mine given by Germany on a wooded road in the Donetsk region.
On a mine-clearing mission along a high voltage wire near Mariupol, on territory controlled by the DPR government in eastern Ukraine, a Russian military robotic vehicle detonates a land mine.
In this photo given by the Russian Defense Ministry, a Russian Su-25 ground attack jet launches missiles during a mission in Ukraine.