Ukraine Attempts To Retake Crimea As US Warns Against Crossing Russia's 'red Line'

As the Russia-Ukraine war is set to enter its second year, the governor of the city in Crimea informed that Ukrainian drones were recently downed in Sevastopol. The incident occurred amid reports that the United States has designated the peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014, as a "red line" for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mikhail Razvozhayev, who is not recognized internationally as the city's governor, announced via his Telegram channel that two Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) had been "shot down over the sea," and that "our defense forces continue to repel the attack."

Social media reports cited by Newsweek have also indicated road closures and a pause in ferry services from the city following the incident. In an update on Thursday morning, Razvozhayev's post stated that "several more UAVs were shot down in the airspace above Crimea," and that "everything is calm in the city." He added a plea for the public to trust only official information. Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea, holds significant strategic value as a major port and home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Given this context, the recent downing of Ukrainian drones in the area, as reported by the governor of the city, has raised concerns.

Zelenskyy wants Crimea back

At the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to regain control of the Russian-occupied peninsula, stating that it is "our land, our territory." The United States, the largest donor of military equipment to Ukraine, has reportedly expressed concern about Kyiv's attempts to retake the peninsula, as such a move could trigger a wider response from Moscow. An article in Politico, titled 'Crimea a 'red line' for Putin', reported that Blinken expressed this view in a recent Zoom call with experts. Concerns over potential nuclear retaliation from Russia have also been raised in relation to the situation in Crimea.

This follows repeated strikes on Russian military bases in the peninsula last summer, which were not officially claimed by Ukraine but were seen as a signal of Kyiv's intentions. The attack on the Kerch Bridge, a symbol of occupation in the mind of Ukrainians, also provided a significant morale boost for Ukraine. It is worth flagging that senior officials at the Pentagon recently told the House Armed Services Committee that Ukraine is not capable of recapturing the peninsula in the near future. Joint Chiefs Chair General Mark Milley concurred, stating that it would be "very, very difficult" to eject Russian forces from all of Ukraine, including Crimea.

Crimea's role in Russian identity

Crimea plays a crucial role in Russian identity. The best work to understand the Russian psyche with regard to Crimea is perhaps Alexander Pushkin's poem 'The Fountain of Bakhchisarai' that talks about the beauty of the Crimean landscape. The region was home to the Scythians.

In the Middle Ages, Crimea was conquered by various powers, including the Khazars, Mongols, and Ottoman Turks. In the late 18th century, Crimea was annexed by the Russian Empire, and it remained under Russian control until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. During World War II, also known as the great patriotic war in Russia, the Crimean peninsula was the site of a major battle between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.

Why did Ukraine get Crimea after USSR's collape?

In 1954, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev transferred control of Crimea from the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, a move that was largely symbolic at the time. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Crimea became part of the newly independent Ukraine.

In 2014, following political turmoil in Ukraine, Russia annexed Crimea, a move that was widely condemned by the international community. The annexation sparked a conflict between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, which continues to this day. Crimea remains a contested region, with Ukraine and many other countries refusing to recognize Russia's claim to the territory.

Sevastopol's scars

The home of Russia's Black Sea fleet has been scarred with numerous battles. One of the most significant conflicts over Sevastopol was the Crimean War, fought between 1853 and 1856. In this conflict, a coalition of European powers, including Britain and France, fought against the Russian Empire, which was seeking to expand its influence in the region. The war ultimately ended in a victory for the coalition, and Sevastopol was heavily damaged during the fighting. 'The Sevastopol Sketches', written by Leo Tolstoy, are based on Tolstoy's experiences as a young officer in the Crimean War, and depict the heroism and tragedy of the Russian soldiers.

In the 20th century, Sevastopol was again the site of significant conflict during World War II. In 1941, Nazi Germany launched a major offensive against the Soviet Union, and Sevastopol was one of the cities targeted for invasion. The city was heavily defended by Soviet forces, however, and a months-long siege followed. The fighting was brutal and costly, with both sides suffering heavy casualties. Ultimately, the Soviet Union was able to repel the German advance, but Sevastopol was left in ruins. If Ukraine attempts a war to seize Crimea away from Russia, the Russian population who don't back the war now, will start backing Moscow as well.