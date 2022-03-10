In a key development, Ukrainian authorities on Thursday announced that the country has launched a website to effectively track down human rights abuses by the Russian forces as the ongoing war between the two countries entered day 15. As per the reports of Kyiv Independent, Andriy Yermak, who is the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, claimed that the data from the website are likely to be used as evidence against Russia in the European Court of Human Rights and the International Court of Justice.

Notably, the website is created in joint coordination with the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The website urges the representatives of human rights organizations and human rights experts who has information regarding the facts of human rights violations or has been a victim or witness of such events to send evidence to the website.

Office of the President of Ukraine shared a post on Facebook announcing the news stating, "A web platform humanright.gov.in has been created for effective collection and processing information on human rights violations by the Russian Federation during the war with Ukraine. Speaking on the same, the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said, " The website describes human rights violations as crimes against a person, crimes against property, violations of the right to privacy and private life, violation of the right to freedom of religion and persecution on religious grounds, the right to freedom of assembly, genocide, terrorism, etc."

UNHRC forms independent commission to probe Russian human rights violations

Meanwhile, last week, the UN Human Rights Council also announced the formation of an independent commission to investigate suspected Russian human rights crimes against Ukrainians. UNHRC stated that as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the Human Rights Council has resolved to constitute an independent international commission of investigation at the earliest. It called on the Russian Federation to immediately cease its human rights breaches and abuses in Ukraine, as well as violations of international humanitarian law, according to Radio Free Europe.

United Nations suggests that more than two million people have fled Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression. It is the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Most of the people are fleeing to neighbouring countries of Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova.

Image: AP