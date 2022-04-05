Ukraine Avers 'no Place For Russia On UN Human Rights Council' After 'Bucha Massacre'

Russia should have no place in the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council, said Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday. In a statement shared on Twitter after speaking to United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Kuleba said that both officials discussed the current security situation and the “Bucha massacre”. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister stressed that the country will use “all available UN mechanisms to collect evidence and hold Russian war criminals to account”.

“No place for Russia on the UN Human Rights Council,” Kuleba averred.

Spoke with UN Secretary General @AntonioGuterres on the current security situation and the Bucha massacre. Stressed that Ukraine will use all available UN mechanisms to collect evidence and hold Russian war criminals to account. No place for Russia on the UN Human Rights Council. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 4, 2022

Kuleba’s call for the removal of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) came after the emergence of evidence of people being shot in their heads with hands tied in Bucha, the town which was captured by Russian forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has termed the Bucha killings as “genocide” and international condemnation against Kremlin’s forces has drastically increased.

US, UK seeking Russia’s removal from UN Human Rights Council

Apart from Ukraine, which has now resisted Russia’s military aggression for 41 days now, the United States and the UK have said that they are seeking Russia’s removal from the UN Human Rights Council following the reports emerging from the town of Bucha. Earlier, on April 4, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield while speaking in Bucharest said that, “Russia's participation in the Human Rights Council is a farce”.

"And it is wrong, which is why we believe it is time the UN General Assembly vote to remove them," she added.

It is to note here that, in order to remove Russia from the Geneva-based Human Rights Council would require the support of at least two-thirds of the UN General Assembly’s 193 members. Russia is currently in the second year of the three-year term in the council. A motion for removal of any state from the council can be made if the said country is found to be repeatedly committing human rights violations during its membership.

Russia launched a ‘special’ military operation into Ukraine on February 24 and since then, the UN General Assembly has adopted at least two resolutions, denouncing Russia invasion of Ukraine with around 140 votes in favour. Noting the same, US Ambassador to the UN told reporters in Romania, “My message to those 140 countries who have courageously stood together is: the images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us to now match our words with action."

(Image: AP)