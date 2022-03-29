Ukraine Bank Offers Cash To Russian Soldiers Who Agree To Surrender Amid Putin's Invasion

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a Ukrainian bank offered all cash to the Russian soldiers who are willing to surrender. According to a report by Ukrainian News Agency Ukrinform, Ukrgasbank has offered cash prizes (in Russian rubles) to those Russian soldiers who dare to surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the terms and conditions proposed by the bank, the soldiers need to surrender along with weapons. In a statement released by the bank, it said that Russian soldiers are willing to abandon the military operation started by President Vladimir Putin but they were not able to do so as they lack motivation. According to the bank, they are offering more money to the soldiers than their President.

Terms and conditions proposed by the bank

"We all know that the Russian army lacks motivation, so we decided to push the military a little to make the right decision and are ready to pay more money than they are offered at home. Even more, than the posthumous payment that their state can handle," Ukrinform quoted the bank statement. "Moreover, together with the money, they will get a chance to save their lives, which they will definitely lose as soon as they take up arms in Ukraine. To do this, one needs a little: to surrender to our Armed Forces and hand over all the equipment and weapons," read the bank statement.

The bank promised that it will not take a u-turn under any circumstances and added: "a cash amount of one lakh rubles (nearly Rs 86,000) will be given to all the soldiers if they surrender." The bank said that the Russian currency has no value in Ukraine and added they would not burn the currency as it would not be environment friendly. "This money has no value for us, well, after all, we won't burn it, besides, it's not environmentally friendly! In particular, we are ready to offer RUB 1,00,000 in cash for every Russian invader who accepts our offer and decides to surrender with weapons and equipment," the bank specified.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a special military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. On Friday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately and added that he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.

Image: AP/Pixabay