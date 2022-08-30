Ukraine Begins Counteroffensive To Retake Russian-occupied Kherson, Liberates 4 Villages

Fighting against the Kremlin troops amid the ongoing war in the eastern Europe, Ukrainian soldiers liberated four villages in the southern region of Kherson from Russian control. The four villages include Pravdyne, Tomyna Balka, Arkhanhel's'ke, and Nova Dmytrivka. A Ukrainian military official told CNN that Kherson is currently their primary goal. On August 29, the southern military command of Ukraine stated that Kyiv has launched its long-awaited counteroffensive to recapture the city of Kherson. It is important to note that Russia captured the Kherson region in the early hours of February 24 after the invasion commenced.

The official further said: “The operation began at night with massive shelling of Russian positions and the rear,” CNN reported. He continued by saying that Ukraine’s village Pravdyne was the primary target of the attack. “We hit their infantry from the DNR (Donetsk People's Republic) and LNR (Luhansk People's Republic), and they fled. The Russian landing force fled after them," the military official added.

Referring to the Russian troops, the official revealed that a significant number of them were killed or taken prisoner, and several (Russian) military vehicles were destroyed.

Ukrainian troops have started 'shaping' operations in southern part of Ukraine: US

Two senior United States officials briefed on the intelligence told CNN that Ukrainian troops have started "shaping" operations in the southern part of the war-torn nation to set the stage for a major counteroffensive. According to the CNN report, shaping operations are considered to be the conventional military procedure prior to the assault, which involves attacking command and control centres, ammunition storage facilities, and other targets to prepare the battlefield for intended advances.

The long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive, according to the US, would likely include air and ground assaults.

Besides this, Natalia Humeniuk, a representative for Ukraine's Operational Command South, told CNN, “Yes, (Ukrainian forces) have started the offensive actions in several directions on the South front towards liberating the occupied territories.” Humeniuk also noted that all the details would be accessible after the operation is fulfilled.

The official mentioned that many of the existing formations, which Russia organises into Battlefield Tactical Groups, or BTGs, consisting of infantry, tanks, artillery, and air defence-- are reportedly deploying with less than their full complement of personnel, in some cases even half. The US has also seen how Ukrainian troops have benefited from using HIMARS mobile rocket launchers that were provided by the US and NATO, which have allowed Ukraine to attack and demolish sites in Russian-controlled territory.

(Image: AP)