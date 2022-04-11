As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine intensifies, deaths and destruction is on the rise in the war-torn nation. In the latest development, Ukrainian authorities have started the procedure to inspect buildings and structures that have been destroyed due to the Russian onslaught. The Ukrainian authorities seek to determine the possibility of further action which is the restoration or dismantling of the structure in Ukraine. The development has been confirmed by Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Natalia Kozlovska.

Natalia Kozlovska in the statement released on the ministry's website has stated that thousands of houses, schools, hospitals and critical infrastructure have been damaged by Russian armed aggression against Ukraine. She revealed that several groups have been set up for analyzing the structure. According to the statement, surveys of the structure will be carried out by contractors who have passed professional certification and received qualification certificates for the right to carry out work like technical inspection of buildings and structures. The Ministry also stated that the measures which are needed to be taken to determine the possibility of carrying out the work in such structures' restoration or dismantling are currently being discussed. It is to note here that the Russian military offensive against Ukraine which started on February 24, continues entered day 47 April 11.

Russian troops destroyed more than 90% of the city's infrastructure: Mariupol Mayor

Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko has called for tougher measures against Russia while speaking at a roundtable on Wednesday, 6 April, CNN reported. Vadim Boychenko stated that the international institutions should keep a track of Russia's war crimes in Ukraine. He stated that Russian armed forces have damaged over 90% of the city's infrastructure, with at least 40% of it "no longer recoverable," CNN reported. Vadim Boychenko accused the Russian armed forces of bombing the Drama Theater where over 900 people were sheltering during the shelling. He further added that Russian troops had carried out bombings on a children's hospital and destroyed one of the buildings in the city. The Mariupol Mayor stated the city council has established a commission to document the cases of communal and private property destruction and that the council has so far registered 300 such incidents.

Image: AP