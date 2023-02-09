Roger Waters, a former member of the rock band Pink Floyd, spoke at the UN SecurityCouncil through a video link at Russia's invitation. He called for an immediate end to the conflict in Ukraine, as per a report from The Guardian. However, the Ukrainian ambassador criticised his speech, saying it was just "another example of Moscow's propaganda". Waters, who was dressed in a light brown tweed jacket, claimed that he was speaking on behalf of approximately 4 billion people. He was invited to speak by the Russian delegation during a meeting of the 15 nations in the council to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Roger Waters, who owns a $62 million estate on Long Island, was reportedly in Switzerland whilst addressing the audience United Nations headquarters. He had been invited by the Russian delegation after giving an interview to the Berliner Zeitung in which he praised Vladimir Putin and held the western countries and Ukraine responsible for the Russian invasion. However, in his security council speech, he shifted his stance and blamed both Russia and the west for the conflict.

Waters' blames West for the Russia-Ukraine war

Roger Waters, a former member of the rock band Pink Floyd, spoke at the UN SecurityCouncil through a video link at Russia's invitation. He called for an immediate end to the conflict in Ukraine, as per a report from The Guardian. However, the Ukrainian ambassador criticised his speech, saying it was just "another example of Moscow's propaganda". Waters, who was dressed in a light brown tweed jacket, claimed that he was speaking on behalf of approximately 4 billion people. He was invited to speak by the Russian delegation during a meeting of the 15 nations in the council to discuss the arms supply to Ukraine.

Roger Waters, who owns a $62 million estate on Long Island, was reportedly in Switzerland whilst addressing the audience at UNSC. He had been invited by the Russian delegation after giving an interview to the Berliner Zeitung in which he praised Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and held the western countries and Ukraine responsible for the Russian invasion. However, in his security council speech, he shifted his stance and blamed both Russia and the west for the conflict.

Waters' blames West for the Russia Ukraine war

“The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation was illegal. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” Waters said at the UNSC. However, he added, "the Russian invasion of Ukraine was not unprovoked, so I also condemn the provocateurs in the strongest possible terms". The Russian Ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, ignored the statement by Waters regarding the invasion being illegal and instead praised him for his detailed analysis of the situation and called him a well-known anti-war activist. However, the Ukrainian ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, took advantage of the opportunity to criticize Waters by mentioning that Pink Floyd was banned in the Soviet Union for protesting the invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

“It is ironic, if not hypocritical, that Mr Waters attempts now to whitewash another invasion. How sad for his former fans to see him accepting the role of just another brick in the wall – the wall of Russian disinformation and propaganda," said Kyslytsya. He added, “Keep strumming the guitar, Mr Waters. It suits you more than lecturing the security council on how to do its job. No flying pigs here, please".