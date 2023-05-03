Ukraine Bolsters Defence With Eight New 'storm' Brigades Ready For Future Counteroffensive

The Ukraine government has established eight new brigades of soldiers to participate in a potential counterattack against the Russians. There is increasing speculation about when this operation will occur and whether it will be successful in causing significant harm to the enemy forces.

The Ukrainian interior ministry announced on Tuesday that the initial "storm" brigades, consisting of approximately 40,000 troops, have been fully established. However, additional training will be required before they are prepared to engage in combat.

During an interview, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that the troops will be provided with new equipment and will require an additional two to three weeks of training before they can participate in "appropriate offensive assault operations" in coordination with the Ukrainian military.

There have been doubts regarding the effectiveness of the recruitment process for the storm force, as there are concerns that the number of Ukrainians willing to participate in the conflict is decreasing as the war enters its fifteenth month.

Despite nearly a year of Russian assaults in and around the small industrial city of Bakhmut, where Ukraine still maintains a presence, both sides continue to engage in a protracted battle across the eastern front. The conflict has resulted in attritional fighting, with neither side making significant advances.

More than 20,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine: US

According to the United States, over 20,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, and over 80,000 have been injured during the past five months of fighting in Ukraine, primarily in the vicinity of Bakhmut, where Moscow's troops have been compelled to engage in building-to-building warfare.

On Tuesday, Russia refuted the claim, asserting that the number had been "completely fabricated" and that Washington had no means of obtaining accurate data. Estimating battlefield casualties is challenging for outsiders, but the figure provides a general idea of the conflict's intensity.

The United States and other Western allies have refrained from disclosing Ukrainian casualty figures publicly, citing its confidential nature and the potential to weaken their ally. However, leaked confidential briefing documents in February suggested that the number of Ukrainian fatalities in the conflict had risen to between 15,500 and 17,500.