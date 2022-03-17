The Ukrainian government anticipates that the European Commission will either reduce the questionnaire for Ukraine as an EU candidate or prepare an instant opinion on the country's readiness to join based on preliminary European integration evaluations. According to the media agency, Ukrinform, this assertion was made by Ivan Nagornyak, adviser to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina.

He stated that the government and the EU have been evaluating the achievement of the Association Agreement's goals for the past year and a half. Following the Ukraine-EU Summit in October of last year, work on a joint evaluation to identify the country's medium-term goals for integration into the European Union began, according to him.

He further added, "But, as you can see, the situation has changed, and now this document can be the basis for the questionnaire, which the European Commission provides to candidates for membership as a standard, for us to be minimal in size."

Nagornyak pointed out that responses to the European Commission's questionnaire on Copenhagen criteria are already being used in the evaluation of the Association Agreement's successes and technical assessments of the country's readiness for sectoral integration, such as the ACA. Hence, according to the adviser, the Cabinet of Ministers wants all preliminary assessments of Ukraine's readiness for EU sectoral integration from 2015 to be considered in the questionnaire's preparation.

And that it was conceivable to limit it as much as possible, and - at the very least - that the state's responses made reference to preliminary estimations. He also predicts that the European Commission will prepare its opinion without a questionnaire right away. It would be an expedited procedure for Ukraine in this scenario. The Deputy Prime Minister's adviser also stated that from the start of the discussions, Ukraine must demonstrate its ability to meet the Copenhagen criteria and earn the status of a candidate for EU membership as soon as possible.

Russia-Ukraine War Update

Yesterday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referenced 9/11 and Pearl Harbor in an urgent request to the US Congress for more armaments to counter Russia's assault on the country. Further, US President Joe Biden announced that Ukraine's military will receive additional assistance of $800 million.

Moreover, the Kremlin Press Secretary reacted strongly to Biden's description of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "war criminal". He called Biden's remarks "unacceptable and terrible". Meanwhile, the wreckage of a downed missile impacted a residential building in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, killing one person and injuring three others, according to Ukraine's emergency services.

Image: AP