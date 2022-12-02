Ukraine Calls ‘bloody Packages’ Sent To Embassies A ‘planned Act Of Terror & Intimidation'

Peculiar packages delivered to Ukrainian embassies and consulates around the world have caused alarm for Ukraine’s government, with the foreign ministry stating that the “bloody packages” comprising animal parts seem to be a “well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation,” CNBC reported.

Addressing the series of explosive envelopes that showed up at multiple locations across Spain, the Ukrainian foreign ministry confirmed that the packages containing animal eyes that were soaked “in a liquid of a characteristic color and had a corresponding smell” had arrived in embassies in Italy, Austria, Hungary, Poland, Croatia, and the Netherlands, as well as in the consulates general located in Poland, Italy, Naples, and Krakow. The boxes also showed up at the consulate in Czech Republic’s Brno.

In a post on Facebook, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in his native language: “Not being able to stop Ukraine on the diplomatic front, they are trying to intimidate us. However, I can immediately say that these attempts are useless. We will continue to work effectively for the victory of Ukraine.”

The ministry revealed that all Ukrainian embassies and consulates have boosted security measures in the wake of the incident. The Ukrainian ministry’s statement comes just a day after officials in Spain found a suspicious letter at Madrid’s US Embassy. According to the Associated Press, the Spanish police said that two similar explosives inside postal packages were delivered over the past two days to the country’s defence ministry, an EU satellite centre, and an arms factory that manufactures weapons sent to Ukraine.

Spain remains undeterred by explosive letters

They also revealed that another explosive was dispatched to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on November 24 and was subsequently handled by the bomb squad. However, a package that was sent to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid resulted in one staffer being injured after it exploded.

Addressing the incident, Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that packages containing explosives will not deter the country from its "firm and clear" commitment to help Ukraine fight against Russian forces, Kyiv Independent reported. Meanwhile, the Russian embassy located in Madrid rebuked the letter bombs and said on Twitter on Thursday that “any threat or terrorist attack, especially those directed at diplomatic missions, are totally condemnable.”