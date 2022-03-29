Ukraine Calls For Criminalization Of 'Z' Symbol As Public Opposition To Russian Aggression

Ukraine has called on all states to criminalise the use of the war symbol ‘Z’ as a new way to oppose the ongoing Russian aggression. Taking to Twitter, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba asserted that ‘Z’ symbolises Russian war crimes, including bombardment of Ukrainian cities and murders of thousands of innocent civilians. Therefore, as a symbol to publicly condemn Moscow’s “barbarism” and display solidarity with Kyiv, the international community should bar the use of ‘Z’.

I call on all states to criminalize the use of the ‘Z’ symbol as a way to publicly support Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. ’Z’ means Russian war crimes, bombed out cities, thousands of murdered Ukrainians. Public support of this barbarism must be forbidden. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 29, 2022

Last week, the German state of Bavaria and Lower Saxony officially declared the display of ‘Z’ a criminal offence, making Deutschland first in Europe to do so. As per the new law, anybody who displays or promotes the emblem could face up to three years of jail or a fine. Speaking later, Lower Saxony's interior minister, Boris Pistorius, remarked, "It is incomprehensible to me how this symbol 'Z' could be used in our country to condone this atrocity."

What does the ‘Z’ symbol mean?

Earlier in March, the Russian Ministry of Defence suggested that the ‘Z’ symbol is an abbreviation of the phrase ‘for victory’. However, it later suggested alternative meanings for "Z", including "For peace,” "For truth" and the letter Z inside the English words demilitarization and denazification, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has asserted to be the purpose of the invasion.

This comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 34th day on Tuesday. In his nightly address on Monday, Ukraine’s embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged for "peace without delay". He also signalled his willingness to compromise on the eastern Donbas region. Regardless, in a tweet, he said he held talks with his western allies and asked them to increase sanction pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy further revealed that he held virtual talks with leaders of the UK, Canada, Germany, Italy and Azerbaijan asking them to ramp up their defence supplies to Ukraine as well as strengthen sanctions against the Kremlin. Interestingly, Russia’s Former President Dmitry Medvedev had, earlier this week, told reporters that western sanctions did not have the power to sway the Kremlin and would only consolidate the Russian Federation.

(Image: AP)