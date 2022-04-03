Last Updated:

Ukraine Calls For Embargo On Russian Energy, Asserts 'sanctions Imposed Aren't Enough'

Advisor to the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak has urged for more harsh action against the Russian Federation as the war continues after a month.

Advisor to the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak has urged for more harsh action against the Russian Federation as the Russian aggression continues to escalate in Ukraine. Podoliak stated that sanctions against Russia are insufficient and a direct blockade on all Russian energy resources or an indirect blockade through the closing of ports for products is required to destroy Russia's economy and stop the slaughter of Ukrainians in the country. 

He further stated that Ukraine will require heavy armaments in order to drive the Russians out of their country. He claimed that  Russia will withdraw from all territories except the south and east where they will establish air defence. He further said that they won't be able to push Russia out without big weaponry. With the quick withdrawal of Russians from the Kyiv and Chernihiv districts, he said it is apparent that Russia is prioritising a different tactic, which is retreating to the east and south.

'Occupiers are withdrawing'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that in the north, the occupiers are withdrawing, claiming that it is a "slow but visible withdrawal". However, he also stated that residents who want to return should be aware of mines and tripwires as aircraft bombing may continue. Both Zelenskyy and Podoliak have requested weapons from the international community on numerous occasions.

Earlier on Saturday, Podoliak shared another tweet claiming that they have discovered the dead bodies of those who were shot by Russian soldiers with their wrists tied lying on the street. He added that these people were not military personnel and that they were completely defenceless and that they did not seem to be a danger to anyone. He further stated that Russia is waging war to destroy Ukraine and all they want is weapons so that they can save civilians.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials claimed that the country's troops have recaptured the village of Brovary, which is 20 kilometres east of Kyiv, according to local media. Town officials suggest that Russian occupiers have now fled. Following peace negotiations in Istanbul earlier this week, Russian negotiators announced on Tuesday that Moscow will limit military action in some locations, particularly near Kyiv. They also stated that they will fundamentally reduce military action in order to build mutual trust.

