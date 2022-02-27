In the wake of the intensifying crisis, Ukraine has called for an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sunday after Russia vetoed a resolution in UN Security Council on Saturday. The UNSC resolution, which saw 11 votes in favour, one veto and three abstentions, demanded a halt to the armed offensive and the immediate withdrawal of all troops from Ukraine. Russia, a permanent member of UNSC and this month's president of the council, blocked the agency's action amid the Ukraine crisis.

It is pertinent to note that India alongside China and the UAE abstained from voting at the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution that "deplores" the Russian attack against Ukraine. The resolution condemned Moscow's "aggression" against Kyiv, demanding "immediate, complete and unconditional" withdrawal of Russian troops from the neighbouring country. While eleven countries voted in favour of the resolution, India along with China and UAE abstained from voting.

In a joint statement after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, the members said, "UN Charter has the purpose of preventing a war like the one President Putin just started. We have a responsibility to stand up to this violation as Russia is a Permanent Mem of Security Council who's culpable".

"Will take this matter to the General Assembly, where Russian veto doesn't apply & the nations of the world will continue to hold Russia accountable. Russia can't veto UN Charter. It can't and will not veto accountability," it added.

UN chief says humanitarian needs in Ukraine 'multiplying'

Earlier, United Nations (UN) on Friday said that humanitarian needs in Kyiv are multiplying and spreading by the hour and civilians are dying. It informed that at least "100,000 Ukrainians have already reportedly fled their homes – with many crossing into neighbouring countries, underlining the regional nature of this growing crisis."

As the UN Security Council voted over Russia’s military offensive into Ukraine, in which India, China and the UAE abstained from voting, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told the reporters, "The Secretary-General works cooperatively and fully with every member state in the Security Council, every member state in the UN, and we'll continue to do so."

Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres noted that the United Nations Charter has been challenged in the past, “but it has stood firm on the side of peace, security, development, justice, international law and human rights. The international community must do everything in its power so that these values prevail in Ukraine and for all humanity.”

Civilians are dying. At least 100,000 Ukrainians have already reportedly fled their homes.@UN staff are scaling up the delivery of life-saving support. Their safety and freedom of movement must be guaranteed. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 26, 2022

Image: AP