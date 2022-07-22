Ukraine Calls For Special International Tribunal To Hold Putin Accountable For War Crimes

In order to hold top Russian officials accountable for the act of aggression, Ukraine has stated that it intends to establish a special international tribunal. According to The Guardian report, if successful, it may issue an arrest warrant for Russia's President Vladimir Putin. On Thursday, the deputy head of the presidential administration for Ukraine, Andriy Smyrnov noted that Ukraine believes that retaining Moscow separately for the act of aggression, with international participation, would accelerate its journey toward holding the Russian President and his inner circle accountable.

Although the international criminal court lacks jurisdiction to try acts of aggression, which are recognised by United Nations members as international crimes, they are nonetheless regarded as the most serious international crimes owing to their repercussions.

Smyrnov claimed, “The fact that (Russia) invaded Ukraine with their army is a fact accepted by our international partners,” The Guardian reported. He added, “We hope to have the indictment within three months.”

Even if the guilty were not in detention, according to Smirnov, a ruling by an international tribunal would still contribute to some kind of justice for Ukraine.

Russia's top military and political officials should stand justice for suspected crimes in Ukraine

In addition to this, Anton Korynevych, ambassador-at-large for Ukraine and the person conducting negotiations with other nations on the issue, said, “Already to have an indictment and to have an arrest warrant for Putin, for (Russia’s defence minister Sergei) Shoigu … will be a big step forward in getting justice”. He further asserted that an international and legitimate tribunal will identify them and name them as "potential criminals."

Korynevych, who suggested The Hague as a prospective site for the tribunal, stated that he desired the participation of the greatest number of foreign partners in order to legitimise any verdict and increase the possibility of accountability. The goal is to make it as open and global as possible, he added.

According to Korynevych, a number of Ukraine's international allies have approved the creation of the tribunal. But he said that naming the nations that have consented would be too early and sensitive, The Guardian reported.

Besides this, earlier, Dmytro Kuleba, the foreign minister of Ukraine stressed that the top military and political officials of the Russian Federation should stand justice for suspected crimes committed in Ukraine, according to media reports. Kuleba reportedly stated that this is necessary in order to prosecute the Russian Federation's top officials for war crimes committed against Ukraine.

"I will make it extremely clear: Ukraine accuses Russia of committing the crime of aggression,” citing Kuleba, European Pravda reported.

Meanwhile, as per Ukrainian Military Intelligence, Russia has utilised up to 60% of its arsenal of high-precision weaponry since the start of the country's full-scale invasion. The Ukrainian military's intelligence analysis, which was shared on Telegram, revealed that Russia has mostly utilised ballistic missiles.

