Ukraine Calls On Partners To Respond Strongly To 'Putin’s Passport Fantasies'

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has "strongly condemned" the decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 11 which provides a simplified procedure for people of Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukrainians do not require citizenship of Russia and Putin's attempts to force people "are doomed to fail." He called on Ukraine's partners to respond "strongly" to Russian President Putin's "passport fantasies" by providing more heavy weapons to their nation and imposing sanctions against Russia.

"I call on our partners to react strongly to Putin’s passport fantasies by supplying Ukraine urgently with more heavy weapons and imposing new economic sanctions on Russia," Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, in his statement, said that Russia has been using a simplified procedure to "tighten the noose around the necks of the residents" of the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine and forcing them to participate in "criminal activities" of Russian forces and occupation administration. Dmytro Kuleba called Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree "worthless" and emphasised that the decision shows his "aggressive appetites." The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has called Putin's decision "yet another encroachment" of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, violating norms and principles of international law. It stated that issuing passports to Ukrainian nationals is "legally null and void" and has no legal consequences in Ukraine.

"Ukrainian citizens do not need Putin's citizenship, while the attempts to impose it by force are doomed to failure. This decree is worthless, since it demonstrates only Putin's aggressive appetites" Dmytro Kuleba said in the statement.

Putin issues decree simplifying process for Ukrainians to obtain Russian citizenship

The statement of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry comes after Putin on Monday, July 11, issued the decree simplifying the process for obtaining Russian citizenship for all the people of Ukraine. Previously, the simplified procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship applied only to residents of DPR, and LPR as well as temporarily occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. However, Russian President Putin amended the earlier decree and expanded the provision of obtaining Russian citizenship in a simplified manner to all the people of Ukraine.

“Establish that citizens of Ukraine, the Donetsk People's Republic or the Lugansk People's Republic and stateless persons permanently residing on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, the Luhansk People's Republic or Ukraine, including those who previously had citizenship in the Russian Federation and withdrew from citizenship of the Russian Federation in the prescribed manner, have the right to apply for citizenship of the Russian Federation under a simplified procedure," read a statement issued by the Kremlin.

