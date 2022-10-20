Ukraine Calls Russia's Declaration Of Martial Law In Annexed Regions 'new Stage Of Terror'

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned Russia's declaration of "martial law" in four annexed regions of Ukraine, calling it a "new stage of terror." The Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced martial law in annexed Ukrainian territories to suppress the resistance of residents in these regions. The statement of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comes after Putin introduced martial law in four territories of Ukraine annexed by Russia - Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

"The Russian Federation has started a new stage of terror in the temporary occupied territories of Ukraine," the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. "The announcement of the so-called "martial law" by the Russian Federation aims to suppress the resistance of the residents of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, who oppose the Russian occupation," it added.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has described Putin's decree as "null and void" and stressed that it has no legal consequences for Ukraine and its citizens. It said that the decision of Russia is another example of Russian leadership's "crimes" against Ukraine. The Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to condemn Russia's decision of announcing martial law in Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia to not allow residents to have access to basic human rights and their "illegal plans to legalize looting, forced deportations and mobilization." It further reiterated its call to provide Ukraine with modern anti-missile and anti-air defence systems at the earliest.

Zelenskyy urges people to 'avoid' being deployed by Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Russian forces will try to recruit men in temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine. He called on residents of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson to make attempts to leave the region and "avoid" being deployed by Russian forces. In his nightly video address on 19 October, Zelenskyy said, "I want to address our people in the temporarily occupied areas of southern and eastern Ukraine. In the near future, the occupiers will try to recruit men into their army. Everywhere is the same as in Donetsk and Luhansk. Please avoid it as much as you can. Try to leave the occupied territory."

"If you cannot do this and find yourself in Russian military structures, at the first opportunity try to lay down your arms and come to Ukrainian positions. And most importantly, protect your life. And be sure to help our other people who are close to you. Our common task is to persevere," Zelenskyy added.

Image: AP