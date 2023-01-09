Ukraine Calls Russia's Revenge Attack Claim 'nonsense'; 'Infra Damaged But No Casualties'

Contradicting Moscow's claims, Ukraine officials denied any casualties in deadly missile strikes on barracks carried out by the Russian military on Sunday. The Kremlin claimed that a large number of Kyiv’s soldiers were killed in an attack last week in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine. “This is nonsense,” said Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesman for Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to US news outlet CNN.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that its missiles hit two temporary bases housing 1,300 Ukrainian troops in Kramatorsk, in the eastern Donetsk region, killing 600 of them. Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the strikes were retaliation for Ukraine’s attack in Makiivka, in which at least 89 Russian soldiers died. Cherevatyi also told Associated Press that Russian strikes on Kramatorsk damaged only civilian infrastructure, adding: “The armed forces of Ukraine weren’t affected.”

What infrastructure was struck?

The Donetsk regional administration said that seven Russian missiles hit Kramatorsk and two more hit Kostyantynivka, without causing any casualties. It said that an educational institution, an industrial facility and garages were damaged in Kramatorsk, and an industrial zone was hit in Kostyantynivka. Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko said that two school buildings and eight apartment houses were hit overnight. Photos he posted showed no indication that it had been an attack on the scale claimed by the Russians or that anyone had been in the buildings when they were struck.

Russia shells Kherson after ceasefire

“The world saw again these days that Russia lies even when it draws attention to the situation at the front with its own statements,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. “Russian shelling of Kherson with incendiary ammunition right after Christmas (January 7). The strikes on Kramatorsk and other cities of the Donbas — aimed right at civilian sites and right when Moscow was reporting the supposed ‘silence’ of its army.”

Russia had declared a 36-hour ceasefire timed to coincide with Orthodox Christmas celebrations on Saturday. Ukraine denounced the pause as a ploy. Russia said the attack on Kramatorsk was in retaliation for the Ukrainian rockets that destroyed a facility in Makiivka, also in the eastern Donetsk region, where Russian soldiers were gathered in the early hours of January 1. It was one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin’s forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.

(with AP inputs)