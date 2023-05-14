'Ukraine Can Defeat Russia If West Continues To Help,' Avers Zelenskyy As War Rages On

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the war-stricken country can defeat Russia by the end of this year if the West continues to provide its help. According to The Guardian, the proclamation by the Ukrainian President came during his visit to Berlin, where he met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. At a joint press conference, the Ukrainian politician thanked Scholz for its “big” military and economic support to the country. During a meeting with the German Chancellor, the Ukrainian President reiterated that Germany was the second biggest contributor to Ukraine after the US.

“We can make the aggressor’s defeat irreversible already this year,” the Ukrainian President asserted in a joint press conference with the German Chancellor. When asked if Kyiv has enough to counter the Russian forces, Zelenskyy stated that the war-stricken country may need more help. “It will take one more foreign trip. Then it’s enough,” the Ukrainian President quipped. In the joint press conference, the Ukrainian President called Germany a “true friend and reliable ally”. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Germany has delivered the maximum number of Leopard battle tanks to Kyiv. The battle tanks have proved to be useful to counter the mighty Russian forces.

'Russia must pull its troops out': Scholz

Meanwhile, the German Chancellor expressed the country’s solidarity with Ukraine through the tough times. He described the Russian invasion of Ukraine as an “imperial attack, which threatens peace in the whole of Europe”. “Russia must pull its troops out,” Scholz insisted. Zelenskyy’s visit to Berlin was part of his Euro tour. The Ukrainian President also met with Italian officials during his trip to Rome. “The message is clear and simple,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asserted at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. “The future of Ukraine is a future of peace and freedom. And it’s the future of Europe, a future of peace and freedom, for which there are no other possible solutions,” she added. The Italian premier met Zelenskyy in February this year just ahead of the anniversary of the commencement of the Russia-Ukriane war. In the joint press conference, Meloni insisted that Italy would back Ukraine “360 degrees for all the time necessary and beyond,” SCMP reported.

During his trip to Germany, the two leaders discussed the fresh military package which Berlin has pledged to offer. "I thank Germany for the largest military aid package since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. German air defence systems, artillery, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles are saving Ukrainian lives and bringing us closer to victory," the Ukrainian President wrote on Twitter. "Germany is a reliable ally! Together we are bringing peace closer!" he added.

