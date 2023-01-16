'Ukraine Can Expect More Deliveries Of Heavy Arms From NATO In Future': Stoltenberg

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt on Sunday that Ukraine could expect "more deliveries of heavy arms from Western partners in the near future". "We are in a crucial phase of the war," he said in the interview. Stoltenberg is reportedly pushing the German government to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

The remarks came as Ukraine's Dnipro was subject to deadly missile strikes by Russia killing 35 residents in an apartment building with rescue missions still ongoing. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated the need for air defense systems from Europe to help fend off such strikes in the future. He also expanded sanctions to Russian citizens who were part of the supply chain that provided Russian forces with weapons.

"It is therefore important that we provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to win," said Stoltenberg. "Military support for Ukraine is the fastest way to peace," he added. Stoltenberg also commended Germany's decision to equip the Ukrainian armed forces with Marder-type infantry fighting vehicles. At the meeting of the allies at the US base Ramstein on January 20, further decisions would have to be made. "The recent commitments for heavy hardware are important - and I expect more in the near future," he said.

Regarding the risk of a nuclear escalation, Stoltenberg said, "The risk of using nuclear weapons is low. China and other countries had sent the message to Russia "that nuclear weapons must not be used." Stoltenberg added that Russian President Vladimir Putin “overestimated the strength of his own armed forces.”

“We see their (Russia’s military) mistakes, lack of morale, leadership problems, poor equipment,” he said. However, he added that Russia should not be underestimated.

US training for Ukrainian forces begins in Germany

The US military's new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces began in Germany on Sunday, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reported AP.

Milley, who plans to visit the Grafenwoehr training area on Monday to get a first-hand look at the programme, said that the troops being trained left Ukraine a few days ago. In Germany is a full set of weapons and equipment for them to use.

The so-called combined arms training is aimed at honing the skills of the Ukrainian forces so they will be better prepared to launch an offensive or counter any surge in Russian attacks. They will learn how to better move and coordinate their company- and battalion-size units in battle, using combined artillery, armour, and ground forces.

(with AP inputs)