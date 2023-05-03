Ukraine Can Reach Heart Of Moscow: Russian Journalist Shares Insights On Kremlin Attack

Russian journalist Tatiana Kukhareva who worked with Russian media house Sputnik shared her insights on the alleged drone attack by Ukraine on the Kremlin with Republic TV and what it means. She called it an "audacious attempted attack" which is a "clear provocation and clear message that it can reach the heart of Moscow." According to the Kremlin, which means a fortress and where the Russian government is based and which is the official residence of Russian president, the attack was allegedly meant to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin has warned that there will be retaliation.

Sharing the latest details on Putin's whereabouts, she said that Putin was not at the Kremlin when the attack was carried out "so it is very much a message." She also underscored Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov's statement wherein he said that Russia "reserves the right to take retaliatory measures wherever and whenever is deemed necessary". Kukhareva also expects Russian forces to give an adequate response to Ukraine. Notably, an air raid alert has already been sounded in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

According to Russia, its authorities intercepted two drones that they said were being used to assassinate Putin ahead of the Red Square parade he is scheduled to attend on May 9 in Moscow. Confirming that no casualties took place and that Putin is safe, Peskov said the schedule will carry on as planned.

Interestingly, Ukrainian parliamentarians believe that the drone strikes could have been staged by Moscow to find an excuse for escalating the war. Ukrainian MPs Oleksiy Goncharenko and Vadym Halaichuk told Republic that the incident may be a result of a coup d'etat by a disgruntled military officer or was 'organised' by Russia itself. This comes at a time when Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during his surprise visit to Finland on Wednesday said that his army will soon begin offensive actions against Russia.