Ukraine Carries Out First Chernobyl NPP Staff Rotation In Three Weeks, IAEA Confirms

For the first time since three weeks, staff at the dismantled nuclear power plant site Chernobyl was rotated by the Ukrainian authorities, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday. It added, that more reports have come in detailing the damages to the NPP’s analytical laboratories for radiation monitoring. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that he would send a mission to Ukraine soon. Chernobyl's premises were "destroyed and the analytical instruments stolen, broken or otherwise disabled," said Grossi, adding that the systems for radiation monitoring at the plant were all disabled.

The IAEA director welcomed the first rotation of the staff, labelling it a “much-needed positive step” for the well-being of the NPP’s personnel and their families. He expressed concerns about the staff that has been living and working under extremely stressful and difficult circumstances during the war. “The shift change was also important for the safe and secure operation of the Chornobyl NPP, which was controlled by the Russian military for five weeks until they withdrew on 31 March,” Grossi said.

Last change of staff on duty took place on 20-21 March

As Russian troops had hijacked the Chernobyl nuclear site, IAEA has iterated the urgent need and necessity of NPP workers to be able to carry out mandatory duties without undue pressure. Personnel at Chornobyl have been denied the opportunity of any operations at the site for a month and a half. According to the international atomic agency, the last change of staff on duty took place on 20-21 March, which in turn was the first since the Russian military entered the site on 24 February.

Saturday’s staff rotation had to be transported to and from the site by boat on the Pripyat River, national operator Energoatom said in a statement, outlining that the conditions near NPP and the Exclusion Zone remain risky. The firm informed that river transportation was currently the only way for people living in the city of Slavutych outside the Zone to get to the NPP, where radioactive waste management facilities are located following the 1986 accident.

“While it is very positive that Ukrainian authorities are gradually restoring regulatory control of the Chornobyl site, it is clear that a lot of work remains to return the site to normality,” Grossi said. “As soon as it is possible, I will head an IAEA mission to Chornobyl to conduct a radiological assessment there, resume remote safeguards monitoring of the facility and its nuclear material and deliver equipment, including spare parts and components, for the NPPs ’ safe and secure operation,” he went on to add. Furthermore, the IAEA director iterated that he is in close consultations with Ukraine on setting a date and organizing a program of work for the visit, “which is expected to take place soon."