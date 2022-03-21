Ukraine Carrying Out Special Ops In Mariupol After Rejecting Russia's Demand To Surrender

As the war continues between Russia and Ukraine for the 26th consecutive day, a special operation is currently underway by the Ukrainian armed forces in the city of Mariupol, which has witnessed intense shelling by Russian troops. Ukrainian troops have announced earlier that they will not surrender and will continue to fight the Russian military. This move comes after Russia gave the Ukrainian forces a deadline till 5:00 AM, Moscow time (2 AM GMT) on Monday, March 21 to lay down their arms in the city.

In visuals accessed by Republic TV, Ukrainian soldiers can be seen performing tasks assigned to them after the Russian attacks. Russia has continued its offensive in the outskirts of Mariupol for the past few weeks but has still not been able to gain complete control of the city.

Ukraine rejects Russia's demand for 'surrender'

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk rejected the prospects of "surrender" stating that there will be “no talk of any surrenders” and that Russia has been conveyed about the same. In a press briefing, Russian Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev told the Ukrainian troops to "lay down their arms" and halt the fighting. He further asked the people of Mariupol to surrender immediately.

The humanitarian corridors, Mizintsev said, will be operational in both the eastern and western directions from 10 am Moscow time after the fighters surrendered to the Russian forces.

EU official accuses Russia of war crimes in Mariupol

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine, most notably in the besieged port city of Mariupol where hundreds of civilians have been killed. Borrell says that “what’s happening in Mariupol is a massive war crime. Destroying everything, bombarding and killing everybody in an indiscriminate manner. This is something awful.”

He added that Russia has lost any moral high ground and underlined that “war also has law.” Borrell’s remarks on Monday came as he arrived to chair a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.