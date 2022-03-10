Ukraine: Chernobyl Nuclear Plant Faces Power Cut; IAEA Says 'no Critical Impact On Safety'

Nearly two weeks after Russian forces took control of the Chernobyl power plant in northern Ukraine, a power cut at the decommissioned plant was reported on Wednesday, raising grave concerns about the safety of the plant. Hours after the news hit headlines, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it sees “no critical impact on safety” from the power cut at the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine. According to a statement released by the organisation that seeks to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy, it said the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU) reported that power from one of the two off-site power transmission lines supplying electricity to the site was lost overnight.

#Ukraine has informed IAEA of power loss at #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, @rafaelmgrossi says development violates key safety pillar on ensuring uninterrupted power supply; in this case IAEA sees no critical impact on safety. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 9, 2022

However, the SNRIU informed the agency that this power line does not provide power to safety-related equipment. Further, it found that nevertheless, due to this loss of power, there were difficulties in carrying out routine maintenance and repair of some safety-critical equipment. "Due to time elapsed since the 1986 Chornobyl accident, the heat load of the spent fuel storage pool and the volume of cooling water contained in the pool is sufficient to maintain effective heat removal without the need for electrical supply," according to the statement.

Furthermore, it said that the site has backup emergency diesel generators available in case there be a total loss of power.

It is worth mentioning that the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant has been undergoing decommissioning since the 1986 accident. According to IAEA, significant amounts of nuclear material remain in various facilities at the site in the form of spent fuel and other radioactive waste. In order to address the ongoing emergency like situation in the plant, a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors was held on Wednesday where the officials discussed all the circumstances that could posses a threat to humanity.

Russian forces took control of Chernobyl power plant last month

Notably, Russian forces took control of the Chernobyl power plant in northern Ukraine on February 25. Yevgeniya Kuznetsova, a spokeswoman for the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management told CNN that troops overran the plant on the first day of Russia's multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine. "When I came to the office today in the morning [in Kyiv], it turned out, that the [Chernobyl nuclear power plant] management had left. So, there was no one to give instructions or defend," she said. It should be mentioned that the capture came nearly hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was trying to seize the power plant.

Image: AP