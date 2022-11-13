Ukraine Chief Negotiator Hints Moscow-Kyiv Negotiations Could Start Anew In 2023

The road to diplomacy is a road less explored when it comes to the Russia-Ukraine War. Both sides attempted to have bilateral talks at the end of February this year after Moscow started its military invasion in the Kyiv territories. However, after the last round of negotiations concluded in Istanbul in March, any form of diplomatic negotiations between the two have been put on pause.

Amidst all the chaos, Ukraine's chief negotiator with Russia, David Arakhamia has claimed that the negotiations between the two can start again in “the second half of 2023". Citing a Ukrainian news portal, the global news agency Sputnik said, "The talks can happen during the Presidential race in Russia".

On Saturday, talking about the 'possible meet', Arakhmia said, "When the electoral cycles start working both in Russia and in the United States, that is, it will be somewhere in the second half of next year". While many countries including the US have urged both Russia and Ukraine to keep the gates of negotiations open.

Zelenskyy is open to having dialogue, but with “another president”

Sputnik reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “still open to talks” with Ukraine in September. However, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted that Kyiv was “ready for dialogues, but only if another president comes to power". In his evening address on November 7, Zelenskyy listed out, “5 conditions for negotiations,” which included conditions like, “restoring territorial integrity, respecting UN statute, paying off all damages, etc.” Earlier this week, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrey Rudenko claimed, “Moscow not putting forward any preconditions for negotiations with Ukraine, but Kiev must show goodwill.”

In the past, the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also urged Zelenskyy to keep the negotiation channels open. Sputnik reported that one White House official claimed that both sides should be open for negotiations, “That doesn’t mean they need to go to the negotiating table right now.” Speaking on the matter, the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs claimed that he would be open to having a conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov if, “he receives such a request.”