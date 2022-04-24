Ukraine: Churchless Lukashivka, Devastated Bucha Among Others Mark Orthodox Easter

Quick links:
Amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, people pray at the Saint Volodymyr's Cathedral during Orthodox Easter celebrations in Kyiv.
Buildings have been destroyed in Ukraine due to Russian bombardments. The image shows the entrance of a church that has been damaged in Ukraine's Lukashivka.
Ukrainian service personnel attend the service during the Easter celebration at the Saint Pantaleon church in Ukraine's Kramatorsk. The Ukrainian forces continue to resist the Russian troops.
A priest blesses people as they mark the Orthodox Easter celebrations in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. There was no Easter Service at the church of Lukashivka as the building has been damaged.
A woman cries as she prays at the church in Ukraine's Bucha. After Russian troops withdrew from Bucha, Ukraine has shared images of tragedies inflicted by the Russian forces in the regions.
The picture shows the entrance to a church that has been damaged in Russian bombings in Ukraine's Lukashivka.
People along with their traditional cakes and painted eggs marked the Orthodox Easter celebration during a religious service in a church in Bucha.
A Ukrainian woman prays at a time Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr called on Russia to agree to a "real Easter truce" for Mariupol and a humanitarian corridor for civilians.
Residents walk with their bicycles in front of a damaged church in Ukraine's Lukashivka. The bells of the church have fallen.
