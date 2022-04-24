Last Updated:

Ukraine: Churchless Lukashivka, Devastated Bucha Among Others Mark Orthodox Easter

Amid devastation and destruction caused by the Russian Invasion, Ukrainians celebrated Orthodox Easter in Bucha and Lukashivka. See pictures here.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Orthodox Easter in Ukraine
1/10
Image: AP

Amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, people pray at the Saint Volodymyr's Cathedral during Orthodox Easter celebrations in Kyiv. 

Orthodox Easter in Ukraine
2/10
Image: AP

Buildings have been destroyed in Ukraine due to Russian bombardments. The image shows the entrance of a church that has been damaged in Ukraine's Lukashivka. 

Orthodox Easter in Ukraine
3/10
Image: AP

Ukrainian service personnel attend the service during the Easter celebration at the Saint Pantaleon church in Ukraine's Kramatorsk. The Ukrainian forces continue to resist the Russian troops. 

Orthodox Easter in Ukraine
4/10
Image: AP

A priest blesses people as they mark the Orthodox Easter celebrations in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. There was no Easter Service at the church of Lukashivka as the building has been damaged.

Orthodox Easter in Ukraine
5/10
Image: AP

A woman cries as she prays at the church in Ukraine's Bucha. After Russian troops withdrew from Bucha, Ukraine has shared images of tragedies inflicted by the Russian forces in the regions. 

Orthodox Easter in Ukraine
6/10
Image: AP

The picture shows the entrance to a church that has been damaged in Russian bombings in Ukraine's Lukashivka. 

Orthodox Easter in Ukraine
7/10
Image: AP

People along with their traditional cakes and painted eggs marked the Orthodox Easter celebration during a religious service in a church in Bucha. 

Orthodox Easter in Ukraine
8/10
Image: AP

A Ukrainian woman prays at a time Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr called on Russia to agree to a "real Easter truce" for Mariupol and a humanitarian corridor for civilians. 

Orthodox Easter in Ukraine
9/10
Image: AP

Residents walk with their bicycles in front of a damaged church in Ukraine's Lukashivka. The bells of the church have fallen.

Orthodox Easter in Ukraine
10/10
Image: AP

Amid the Russian offensive in Ukraine, people mark Orthodox Easter with prayers in church. Worshippers brought cakes and painted eggs to the church. 




