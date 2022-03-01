The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its sixth day as Russian troops continue to invade and attack Ukraine on the order of their President, Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian Army though small in number has stood firm and resisted the Russians behind their President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who refuse to leave his country and its people in the war situation and decided to fight against the invaders along with his countrymen. While the visuals of Russia striking missiles over Ukraine cause distress, there came a visual of Ukrainian citizens stopping the Russian military convoy in Chernihiv region. Some armed citizens along with the unarmed stood in front of a Russian tank stopping its movement further in the city of Chernihiv.

The Russians have time and again denied that they are not attacking any residents but their claim has been proved wrong multiple times by the Ukrainian government, which has proof of visuals wherein apartments have been struck, and buildings being damaged by missiles.

Help coming in for Ukraine

The European Union has agreed to fund Ukraine's purchase and supply of weapons as well as equipment. Following the announcement of the decision, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen even stated that Ukraine belongs to the EU. According to the media report, Leyen said, “Over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian administration has noted that if Ukraine joins the EU using the simplified method, member states can send soldiers to Ukraine for shared security purposes under EU law, even if Kyiv is not a NATO member, as per media reports.

Russia captures Nuclear plant

Russian Army spokesperson Maj General Konashenkov announced the newly captured lands of the Russian troops. The spokesperson said that they have taken over control of the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the south, though they claimed that the nuclear plant had not been disturbed.

A natural gas pipeline was blown up by the Russian forces on Sunday (February 27) morning. An oil terminal was attacked by a Russian missile just on the borders of Kyiv which released toxic chemicals into the air. Residents around the area have been advised to shut their doors and windows to be safe from the toxicity while many have run into basements to protect themselves. Kyiv will be under strict curfew until Monday.

