Ukraine: Civilian Bus Comes Under Incessant Russian Shelling In Izyum Region

Amidst the mounting tensions between warring nations Russia and Ukraine, the latest visual that surfaced from the war-ravaged region indicates a civilian bus in Izyum that has come under Russian shelling. The visuals accessed by Republic Media Network on Wednesday show the bus, which was completely demolished in the aftermath of the bombardments. The bus was stationed in a seemingly desolated area before it came under the incessant Russian shelling.

Further into the video, one can see the unlocked compartments, indicating that civilians might have taken whatever contents that might have been inside them. All the windows of the bus were broken and several seats have been ruined, including the driver's seat. This attack comes at a time when Russia is facing severe condemnation and stringent economic sanctions for not sparing civilians in multiple occupied cities, including Bucha, ever since the onset of the invasion on February 24.

Bucha genocide

Following the discovery of mass graves in Bucha, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his troops have been receiving intensified backlash from global nations. Greece has joined other European Union countries like Slovenia, Denmark, Germany, and France and several Western nations by expelling Russian diplomats in the country. Various other administrations have launched investigations into the alleged war crimes, while other nations are trying to impose stringent financial sanctions on Russia.

Earlier on Sunday, April 3, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that they have found 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages during the first two days since Russia initiated attacks in these regions. The Defence Ministry added that the exact number of victims of Russian armed forces "will be much higher". Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Sunday, April 3, released the images of horrors caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha city.

On Wednesday, April 6, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that there are no grounds for a real default in Russia, it can only be artificially created by the West. He reiterated that allegations of killings of civilians in Bucha were provocations by Ukrainian which should be investigated. "It is important to establish what constitutes an impartial independent inquiry," he said.