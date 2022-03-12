Ukraine Civilians Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Fallen Soldiers As Russian Invasion Continues

After covering 14 Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Sumy and Kharkiv, Republic's senior associate editor Shawan Sen and the Republic Team reported live from the Rivne region near the Ukraine border, where the mortal remains of a soldier, was killed in action in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, were brought to his hometown.

In the visuals, Ukrainian citizens can be seen paying their tributes to martyred soldiers who lost their lives while defending their country from a Russian invasion that began on February 24. Remembering the brave hearts who lost their lives in Kharkiv while fighting Russian troops, the civilians can be seen standing with flowers to honour the fallen soldier. The Ukrainian flag will be laid on the fallen Ukrainian soldier. The Mayor of Rivne will also be joining in to honour the soldier.

It's a tough moment for the country that has been fighting the Russian military for the past 16 days as bombardment and missile attacks in various cities of Ukraine wreak havoc. Several visuals show the resilience of the country that stand united to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers. As the battle intensifies with each passing day, one can see numerous casualties inflicted on both sides. With this, Ukraine sends a message of standing strong and united in front of Russia.

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia, during its UNSC briefing, said that Ukraine is covering up traces of its biowarfare capabilities. Under the agenda "Threats to International Peace & Security," Russian Ambassador Nebenzia also alleged the United States of being involved in biological warfare in Ukraine. The UN responded by saying it is not aware of the biological weapons programme in Ukraine while the US has rejected the accusation. As the US refused the claim of involvement, Russia said that it is 'confused' about its actions.

Russia called the meeting on Friday to discuss its unproven allegations that Ukraine is operating biological weapons laboratories with support from the US. Meanwhile, Russian officials have also claimed the war-hit nation has tried to cover evidence of prohibited activities. Russia has also said that research was being supervised by the US.