As the war between Russia and Ukraine intensifies with Moscow relentlessly bombarding Ukrainian cities and US President Joe Bidden calling to remove Russian President Vladimir Putin, the situation in Ukraine has taken a more dreadful turn. Ukrainian prosecutors have reported that since the war began, a total of 139 children have been killed and more than 205 children injured in Ukraine have been wounded.

Due to continuous shelling by Russian military forces, 65 children were affected in the Kyiv region, 45 in Kharkiv, 53 in the Donetsk region, 38 in the Chernihiv region, 29 in Mykolaiv, and 25 in the Luhansk area. In addition, Zaporizhia reported that 21 children were affected in their region, and in the Luhansk region, 19 children were affected, among other places. Due to daily shelling, 733 educational facilities, including 74 completely destroyed, were destroyed, as per media reported Ukrinform. The Donetsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions, as well as the city of Kyiv, are the worst war-hit areas in Ukraine.

Ukraine provides dat of Russian units destroyed so far

Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces stated that Ukraine has killed a total of 16,600 Russian personnel and destroyed 582 tanks since the invasion began. The Kremlin has also lost 1,664 armoured personnel vehicles, 52 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 7 boats, and 4 mobile SRBM systems. Meanwhile, Ukraine's defence ministry has revealed that Ukrainian forces have killed another Russian general, Lt. Gen. Yakov Rezantsev, near the southern city of Kherson.

However, the Kremlin has not confirmed Ukraine's claim. Taking to Twitter, Ukraine's defence ministry announced that Lieutenant General Rezantsev was the second Russian of that rank to be killed. Earlier, a week ago, NATO announced that around 15,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the last 4 weeks of the war, but Russia denied this claim, saying they only lost 1,351 of their fighters.

Yakov Rezantsev is the second Russian lieutenant general to die in the war against Ukraine. Torn apart Georgian Abkhazia, bombed-out Syria and finally inglorious elimination in Ukraine. This is becoming a typical track-record of Russian generals. #DeadRussianGenerals — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 25, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

Ukraine's Interior Ministry has now confirmed that the Russian military used prohibited cluster ammunition containers of the type "Tornado-S" on the residential areas of Krasnogorovka, Donetsk region. This comes at a time when the west has already warned that Moscow could possibly use nuclear weapons as it continues to suffer huge losses. Meanwhile, US State Secretary Antony Blinken clarified that the White House has no strategy of regime change for Russia. His remarks came after US President Joe Biden was slammed by Kremlin for saying that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power."