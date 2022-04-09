Ukraine Claims 176 Children Killed, Over 300 Injured Since Onset Of War Against Russia

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine claimed that as many as 176 children have been killed and more than 324 injured since the onset of Russian aggression on February 24. It further stated that over 500 children have suffered so far in the war-torn country owing to the full-fledged attack by the invaders. "Among them, 176 children lost their lives, while over 324 others were injured. These figures are not final because work is still being done to establish them in areas where ongoing conflicts are taking place, as well as in temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the office added, Interfax reported.

According to the data shared by Prosecutor General's Office, children suffered the most in the Donetsk region with the number as high as 102. In the capital city of Kyiv, as many as 91 children have suffered, followed by 76 in Kharkiv, 50 in Chernihiv, 40 in Mykolaiv, 35 in Luhansk, 29 in Kherson, 22 in Zaporizhia, 16 in Sumy, and 15 in Zhytomyr region. The office further claimed that at least 5 children were among the dead at Kramatorsk railway station which was shelled by Russian forces on Friday, April 8.

Russia lost more than 19,000 soldiers & 700 war tanks: Ukraine

According to Ukraine's Prosecutor General Office, the missile which hit the Kramatorsk railway station had an inscription, which read - "Za detey" (for children). Meanwhile, according to the data shared by Ukrainian Army's General Staff on its social media account, Russia has lost more than 19,000 soldiers and 700 war tanks since the war began. Furthermore, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has remarked that providing weapons to Ukraine would be the "greatest sanction on Russia."

Around 1,000 sailors trapped in Ukraine ports

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) have both called for prompt action to protect sailors and ships stranded in Ukrainian ports and neighbouring waterways. According to the IMO, up to 1,000 seafarers are stranded in the war-torn country, notably at Mariupol, which is under siege, and on ships in the Sea of Azov. According to ILO News, they highlighted the issues in a joint letter to the heads of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).