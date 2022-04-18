Ukraine Claims 5 'powerful' Missile Strikes Hit Lviv Amid Russian Invasion

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that five missiles have struck civilian infrastructure in Lviv. He asserted that Russian armed forces continue to "barbarically" attack Ukrainian cities through air. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi has also confirmed the missile strikes in Lviv on Twitter. The missile strikes in Lviv has been reported on the day 54 of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Mykhailo Podolyak stressed that Russian forces have been showing the world their "right to kill Ukrainians." He tweeted, "Five powerful missile strikes at once on the civilian infrastructure of the old European Lviv. The Russians continue barbarically attacking Ukrainian cities from the air, cynically declaring to the whole world their “right” to… kill Ukrainians." Furthermore, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi stated that five missile strikes have been carried out on Lviv. Sadovyi added that emergency services were heading to the spot. He informed that they are trying to find more details about the missile strikes.

Five powerful missile strikes at once on the civilian infrastructure of the old European Lviv. The Russians continue barbarically attacking Ukrainian cities from the air, cynically declaring to the whole world their “right” to… kill Ukrainians. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) April 18, 2022

‼️5 прицільних ракетних ударів по Львову.

Відповідні служби вже виїхали на місце.

Детальнішу інформацію з‘ясовуємо — Андрій Садовий (@AndriySadovyi) April 18, 2022

According to witnesses, the missile strikes are believed to have caused multiple explosions in Lviv. As per the AP report, Lviv and the rest of western Ukraine have been less affected by the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in comparison to other parts of the country. As the missile strikes and rockets continue to affect various parts of the war-torn nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asserted that they will continue to "fight absolutely to the end" in Mariupol. Ukrainian armed forces in Mariupol have defied the surrender or die ultimatum from Russia on Sunday, 17 April. Furthermore, Zelenskyy accused Russian troops of torturing and kidnapping in regions of Ukraine captured by them. It is pertinent to mention here that Russia initiated a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, deaths and destruction have been reported in Ukraine due to bombardment and fighting. According to the statistics provided by the UNHCR, more than 4.7 million people have left Ukraine and moved to neighbouring countries to escape the war since February 24.

