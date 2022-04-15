Ukraine Claims 7 Civilians Killed After Russian Troops Open Fire On Evacuation Buses

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for over 50 days, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has said that seven people have died and 27 have been injured after Russian armed forces opened fire on evacuation buses carrying civilians in Borova village in the Kharkiv region on April 14. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office informed about the incident on a Facebook post. According to Ukrainian authorities, an investigation has been started.

The Regional Prosecutor's Office said that local residents have revealed that the drivers of the bus after seeing Russian troops came out of the vehicle. However, the Russian armed forces opened fire at the civilians. Earlier on April 14, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office had stated that Russian troops shot at residents in the region's Nemyshlyanskyit district. Two women and a man were wounded in the attack and residential houses were damaged in the attack.

UN estimates 1,964 civilians killed since February 24

The United Nations on Thursday, April 14, stated that 1,964 civilians have been killed, and 2,613 others have been injured since Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in the statement, said, "Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and airstrikes."

According to OHCHR, casualties caused by the war are feared to be higher as information from some locations has been delayed and many are still pending corroboration. The regions include Mariupol in the Donetsk region, Izium in the Kharkiv region, Popasna in the Luhansk region and Borodianka in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

An estimated 507 men, 319 women, 55 boys, and 34 girls as well as 72 children have been registered as war casualties in Ukraine. In addition, the gender of 977 adults has not been confirmed to date. Of the total 2,613 injured, there were 304 men, 222 women, 53 girls and 55 boys, and 144 children as well as 1,835 adults whose gender remains unknown.

(Image: AP)