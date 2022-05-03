Ukraine Claims 9 People Killed In Donetsk Region Due To Intense Russian Shelling On May 3

As the Russian forces are attacking the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the Governer of Dentesk Oblast, Pavlo Kyrylenko has claimed that the Russians have killed at least 9 people in the Donetsk region today in a Telegram message. He further claimed that a residential area in the region, Avdiivka was bombed by Russian aircrafts early morning on May 3, claiming that they launched Grad rockets in the same direction last night.

Kyrylenko also stated that the exact implications of the shelling and bombing have yet to be determined. He further said that three people were killed while drinking water in Vugledar as a result of the morning shelling and that the attack in Lyman resulted in the deaths of three additional civilians. Donetsk Oblast Governor also claimed that today, the Ocheretyn community is likewise being targeted by the Russian forces and they are working to clarify facts about victims and destructions. He went on to say that they keep meticulous records of all Russian war crimes committed on their soil.

Zelenskyy's administration reported numerous fires in Donetsk

Earlier on May 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration reported that numerous parts of Donetsk were under constant fire and that regional officials were attempting to evacuate civilians from frontline regions, according to local media. Russia has maintained its denial that civilians are being targeted but numerous residential areas have been attacked. After relinquishing the attack on the capital Kyiv at the end of March, Russia launched a fresh operation in eastern Ukraine targeting the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces. Before Russia attacked its neighbour on February 24, parts of both territories were already seized by separatists backed by Moscow.

US says Russia plans to conquer Donetsk and Luhansk with fake elections

In the meanwhile, a senior US official warned Ukraine that Russia plans to conquer Donetsk and Luhansk later this month through "fake" elections. Michael Carpenter, who is the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe stated that Russia is staging fake referendums in the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in order to give them a "veneer of democratic or electoral legitimacy" and connect them to Russia.

Image: Twitter/@Pavlo_Kyrylenko/AP