Ukraine Claims Balakliya Mayor Stolbovoy Fled Country Amid War; Says Currently In Russia

Amidst the relentless military aggression in Ukraine, Oleg Sinegubov, head of the OVA on Thursday claimed that Balakliya mayor Ivan Stolbovoy and his family have fled Ukraine and are currently in Russia. Oleg Sinegubov, head of the OVA informed ICTV Facts that according to their information, the mayor of Balakliya and his family have departed Ukraine and arrived in Russia, Interfax reported. Sinegubov also stated that Ivan Stolbovoy reached Russia after he had agreed to cooperate with the Russian armed forces.

According to Oleg Sinegubov, criminal proceedings and investigation actions are underway against Ovan Stolbovoy. Sinegubov stated that the Russian employees had contacted him with a message and had proposed to cooperate with the Russian armed forces after the invasion started, as per the Interfax report. Oleg Sinegubov stated that at the beginning, they had received messages from unknown numbers and the Ukrainian authorities had responded: "where they should go - in the direction of the Russian ship." He revealed that they did not receive any further proposals from the Russian side and called it a "senseless idea" to offer them proposals.

Reportedly, Mayor Ivan Stolbovoy did not communicate after he had delivered humanitarian aid to Balakliya. Oleg Sinegubov on March 28, had revealed that Balakliya mayor Ivan Stolbovoy had given his nod to cooperate with the Russian armed forces, as per media reports. According to Oleg Sinegubov, Ivan Stolbovoy had publicly announced to people that he had "betrayed the interests of the country" and the armed forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy calls heads of regional administrations 'war Managers'

Earlier on 5 April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he was "proud" of the work being carried out by the heads of regional administrations during the ongoing war, Interfax reported. He noted that even though some of the people in the administration were not "very strong managers" prior to the war, however, after the conflict started, the heads of regional administration became "war managers." Zelenskyy went on to add that mayors of Kharkiv, Odesa did unexpected things for people of Ukraine. He stressed that heads of district councils and territorial communities were tortured and they lost some members among them, however, they are "very strong people." It is to mention here that Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24 and it continues for day 43. In the latest update, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, in a Facebook post on April 7, claimed that about 18900 Russian troops have lost their lives ever since the onset of the invasion on February 24.

Image: AP